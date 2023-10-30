The late season matchup between Alcorn & Texas Southern, which was originally scheduled for November 11th in Shell Energy Stadium, has been moved to November 12 at 2 PM EST, per a statement by Texas Southern. The change is due to the Major League Soccer playoffs where the Houston Dynamo will be hosting a home game.

Due to the conflict, both institutions decided that it was best to be moved from Saturday to Sunday. Texas Southern has hosted home games in Shell Stadium since 2012.

The statement reads:

“The Texas Southern University home football contest against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at Shell Energy Stadium, has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Due to the scheduling of the Major League Soccer playoffs, which has the Houston Dynamo hosting a potential home contest on Nov. 11, both parties decided it was in the best interest to shift the contest back one day.

All tickets purchased prior to the date change announcement will still be honored.”

The Houston Dynamos are a wildly successful Major League Soccer squad, winning 2 MLS Championships in 2006 and 2007. The Dynamo initially played at Robertson Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston for their first six seasons. In 2012, they relocated to Shell Energy Stadium.

The battle between Alcorn and Texas Southern is pivotal as it has SWAC Championship implications. Alcorn is still in position to become the SWAC West champion but a loss to Texas Southern could delay their plans. Texas Southern had high hopes entering the season but the team lost Andrew Body to a season-ending injury.

Alcorn plays Southern University in a pivotal SWAC West contest on Saturday at 3 PM EST. Meanwhile, Texas Southern plays T.C. Taylor and Jackson State.