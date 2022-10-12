ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022

Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick.

Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back and took down the Mariners 8-7 after a walk-off 3-run home run from Yordan Alvarez. It was all Seattle to start the game as they got out to a quick 4-0 lead. It eventually grew to a 7-3 lead until Alex Bregman smashed a 2-run bomb himself. Houston was down to their last out but instead, take Game 1 in what may have completely broken the Mariners.

Here are the Mariners-Astros Game 2 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-166)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 7 (+102)

Under: 7 (-124)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

As they did in Game 1, Seattle has a good shot to cover this spread. They are sending out right-hander Luis Castillo, who has been one of the top pitchers this season. Castillo pitched a gem in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched 7.1 innings allowing just six hits and striking out five. He didn’t allow a walk or run all night as was the biggest reason why they stole Game 1 in Toronto. The former Cincinnati Red signed an extension with the Mariners and should be their top hurler for the next few seasons. This is just the beginning for the 29-year-old. Castillo has yet to pitch against the Astros this season, which could be a good thing.

This Mariners’ offense is hot right now. In three postseason games, they have scored a total of 21 runs. They stormed back to beat the Blue Jays in Game 2 to stun the entire country of Canada. Now, they continue to smash as the whole lineup is getting involved. Whether it’s Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Eugenio Suarez, or Cal Raleigh, they are all getting it done when it matters. Those four have been the hottest but then there is Mitch Haniger, who is the longest-tenured player in this lineup. Not to mention, veteran Carlos Santana, who has seen it all. Every starter has at least two hits in this postseason and that is a great sign heading into another huge game against the AL-leading Astros.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Houston, we certainly do not have a problem. On the bump for Game 2 will be Framber Valdez, who also was one of the top hurlers in 2022. The 28-year-old pitched 201.2 innings and finished with a (17-6) record. He ended with a 2.82 ERA which was 11th in baseball, 194 K’s which was tied for 14th, and a WHIP of 1.16, good for 24th in the league. He dominated left-handed hitting all year long and ended the season strong against the Philadelphia Phillies. This is a huge spot to be in but since they are up a game so far, he won’t have as much pressure as Justin Verlander did Tuesday night.

Verlander got exposed by the Mariners and that likely won’t happen again. The good news for Houston is they found a way to win and will use him in Game 5 if necessary. They have one of the deepest rotations in the game and shouldn’t hit the panic button yet.

As for the offense, they stepped up late in the game when it mattered the most. Bregman hit a huge homer to bring them within two runs in the 8th inning. Jeremy Pena did a good job of getting on base in the 9th to set up the huge moment. If it wasn’t for Pena, then Alvarez would not have had the chance to win the game. Alvarez absolutely hammered that ball 438 feet and the players stormed out of the dugout and went bananas. That is postseason baseball right there.

Final Mariners-Astros Game 2 Prediction & Pick

These two teams have fought hard all season long in the tough AL West Division. I have to believe Game 2 will have the same atmosphere as Game 1 and with that, I assume it will be a one-score game. Take the Mariners to cover once again regardless of who ends up winning.

Final Mariners-Astros Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-166)