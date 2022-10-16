ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Guardians prevailed with a 6-5 walk-off win in Game 3 of the ALDS by scoring three runs in the ninth inning. It’s time to check out what went down. The Guardians were up 2-0 when the Yanks put their best player at the plate with a runner on. Then, Aaron Judge went yard to deep left field, a 449-footer to tie the game up. It was his first home run of the playoffs and put the Yankees back in the game. Later, Oswaldo Cabrera unloaded a monster shot to right field, putting the Yankees up 4-2. The Yankees entered the ninth with a 5-3 lead and a near-lock on this game. Then, it all unraveled.

Myles Straw singled to left field with one out. Next, Steven Kwan clipped a single to left field, moving Straw along. The Yankees put Clarke Schmidt into the game to close it out. Subsequently, Amed Rosario singled to left to drive in Straw to cut the deficit to 5-4. Jose Ramirez singled to left, and it loaded the bases for Josh Naylor. Ultimately, Naylor struck out, and Oscar Gonzalez came to the plate with two outs. Gonzalez plopped a single to center driving in the tying run and then the game-winning run to put the Guardians one win away from the American League Championship Series.

Gerritt Cole will attempt to save the season for the Yankees. Cole went 6 1/3 innings in Game 1, allowing one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Ironically, the run came on a solo home run. Cole is 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 15 playoff appearances.

Cal Quantrill will pitch in Game 4. Quantrill went five innings while allowing four runs (three earned), including five strikeouts in Game 1. However, he allowed two home runs. Quantrill is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in two playoff appearances.

Here are the Yankees-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+102)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have their backs against the wall. Additionally, they must find a way to protect leads. Judge was the only significant hitter to do anything In Game 3. Ultimately, it was not enough for New York, and they now trail 2-1 in this series.

Anthony Rizzo went 0 for 3 with a strikeout. Additionally, Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, while Josh Donaldson also went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Gleyber Torres also went 0 for 4 while batting from the leadoff spot. Moreover, the Yankees totaled five hits. The offense went stale and could not produce. Furthermore, they could not produce anything other than five runs, which was not enough to hold the Guardians.

Things might be different for the Yankees if they had star relievers Chad Green and Zach Britton available. Unfortunately, both are out for the season with long-term injuries. Aroldis Chapman also suffered a tattoo-related injury that affected his performance. Ultimately, these three pitchers could have made a difference. The Yankees must rely on Clay Holmes and other inexperienced arms to save games.

The Yankees will cover the spread if they can generate some offense and drive runners home. Additionally, their bullpen must protect the lead and not allow the Guardians to develop a big inning.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are one win away from the ALCS. Now, they have to face Cole. The Guardians clobbered 15 hits last night. Eventually, it helped them win Game 3 and get them over the hill.

Kwan went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Rosario went 1 for 5 with an RBI. Also, Ramirez went 3 for 5 while Naylor went 1 for 5 with an RBI. The Guardians left nine runners on base but still managed to succeed in the end. They must put the pieces together for another victory to send them to the ALCS for a date with the Houston Astros.

The Guardians will cover the spread if Quantrill can avoid the long ball. Thus, he must carefully pitch to Judge, Stanton, Donaldson, and Rizzo. The Guardians must put together better innings to prevent themselves from having to rally in the ninth.

Final Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Prediction & Pick

To make a solid Game 4 prediction and pick, you must look at what has made these teams tick. Ultimately, the Guardians succeeded when they pitched well and prevented the Yankees from teeing off on them. The Yankees and Guardians are both averaging 3.66 runs per game. The teams have played nearly identically to one another. Consequently, the thing that separates the teams is the bullpen. The Guardians have the better quality arms in the bullpen right now, and it will be the determining factor toward determining a winner in this game.

Final Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-122)