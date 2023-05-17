Alec Baldwin, just on the heels of wrapping filming of Rust, has landed his next project, Kent State —a film about the tragic 1970 Vietnam War protest shootings.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Baldwin has been cast in Kent State. In their report, they noted that the film is “set to bring to life the violent and tragic events of May 4, 1970, when four students were shot and killed by the National Guard during a campus protest against the Vietnam War.”

They added that Baldwin will play Kent State president Robert I. White.

Kent State is the directorial debut of Karen Slade, who also wrote the script. Kirsten Moser of Autumn Moor Productions is producing, and Tom Ortenberg, Kevin Beer, Ivan Williams, and Michael Walsh all will be executive producers on the project. The film’s in pre-production at the time of this writing and is currently being shopped in Cannes by Strive Global Media.

This news comes right after Baldwin wrapped filming on Rust nearly a year-and-a-half after the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Like Kent State, Rust is being shopped by Goodfellas at the Marché du Film in Cannes.

Alec Baldwin has been an A-lister in Hollywood for decades. Beginning his career with roles in the likes of Beetlejuice and The Hunt for Red October, he has gone on to have scene-stealing roles in Glengarry Glen Ross and The Aviator. He even narrated Wes Anderson‘s The Royal Tenenbaums and appeared in the Mission: Impossible franchise.