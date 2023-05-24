Alex Murdaugh, convicted felon, is back at it. Currently, the former lawyer is being indicted for stealing millions from his late housekeeper’s estate. He allegedly plotted with bank CEOs and other attorneys to embezzle millions from clients, and now his late housekeeper too, per TMZ.

Alex Murdaugh is facing a 22 count indictment for theft. It’s all been going on behind the scenes of his family’s personal injury law firm. One specifically involves the Murdaughs’ housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. She died in 2018 under suspicious conditions—an alleged fall caused by the family dogs in their home.

Murdaugh recommended Satterfield’s family to hire another attorney, who happened to be one of his close friends. This lawyer didn’t bring the Satterfield family to justice, obviously. He negotiated settlements, totaling $4.3 million, for her death from two insurance companies. The family didn’t see that money as Murdaugh, according to the statement, set up an account to look like a consulting firm and took a significant chunk of money.

In the documentary about Murdaugh’s life, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, the Satterfield family said they never saw a dime of the insurance payouts. Of course this family is only one of Murdaugh’s victims. He’s accused of money laundering, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

And more recently, Murdaugh was sentenced life in prison earlier this year. In 2021, he was arrested and charged for the murder of his wife and son. For this indictment, he can’t get more time, but the state can collect money and assets for his victims if convicted.