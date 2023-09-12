Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has two big fights planned for himself next year — including one at UFC 300.

Volkanovski is coming off a third-round TKO win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 back in July. Having undergone surgery on his arm since, he was ideally looking to return to action one more time in 2023.

For now, that doesn't look like it's happening and so, the Aussie is shifting his attention to 2024 where he will likely defend his title against Ilia Topuria first.

Following that, he's targeting a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

“Obviously you’ve got the Ilia fight,” Volkanovski said recently (via MMA Fighting). “That’s always going to be there. You’ve got that rematch that I want. I want to be active. Obviously Islam and Charles [Oliveira] are going at it soon. I don’t want to be waiting around so I’ll do early next year I think.

“I wanted this year but I think the schedule this year is not going to be able to fit me in. I think there’s a few champions that need to be fighting, which is fair, but I would have been happy to get one in this year. I really wanted three this year but it’s not looking likely. But early next year we’ll get it in and then hopefully another one not too long after that.”

Should Volkanovski get past Topuria and Makhachev defend his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira next month, the stars would be aligning for a rematch.

The pair met earlier this year in a lightweight title fight which was a lot closer and competitive than people expected. Makhachev ultimately got the unanimous decision, but many felt Volkanovski should have won.

And if a rematch is to be booked, Volkanovski wants it to take place at UFC 300.

“I think so. I think that makes a lot of sense,” Volkanovski added. “For sure. I think that would be great, especially with me getting my hand raised in that one for UFC 300, that would be perfect.

“We’ll see what we can do but I think that’s one of the bigger fights that you can make. I truly do believe that. A lot of people want to see it again. It was very competitive and I guarantee you I get it done next time.”

UFC 300 is the anniversary event of the promotion and much like UFC 100 and UFC 200, promises to be stacked from top to bottom. Given the timeline, it looks set to take place in April 2024.

But first, Volkanovski will need to get past Topuria in a fight that will likely take place early next year in January or February at the latest.

“He’s undefeated,” Volkanovski added of Topuria. “He’s got a big following over there in Spain. He’s undefeated, he’s on a tear, he beat a guy that was up there, and he’s pretty much clearly the next guy, so that excites me itself. Then you see he doesn’t mind talking, he doesn’t mind getting in people’s faces and keeps things exciting, because sometimes it is like that…

“With this one, I don’t need to try and look for anything [to motivate me]. He’s going to try and talk his s**t and I love it, and the best part about it is we’re in a sport where you can make someone pay for it. So I can’t wait.”