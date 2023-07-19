World No. 19 Alexander Zverev faces a fresh, new allegation for assault.

As per RTL (via Tennis.com), Zverev has been accused of assault by former partner, Brenda Patea — notably the mother of their daughter Mayla.

According to the report, the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin is seeking a penalty order against the German on the allegation of bodily harm.

A penalty order is usually requested when then there is enough evidence according to the prosecutor. That said, Zverev is still presumed innocent as he has two weeks to appeal the penalty order.

Zverev was notably accused of emotional and physical abuse by another former partner in ex-girlfriend and former tennis player Olga Sharypova back in 2020.

However, after a 15-month independent investigation, it was concluded earlier this year that there was “insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse” with Zverev — who maintained his innocence throughout — facing no disciplinary action from the ATP.

“From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me,” Zverev said in a statement. “I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP’s investigation and am grateful for the organisation’s time and attention in this matter.”

Zverev is most recently coming off a third-round defeat to Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon earlier this month. He is currently playing at the Nordea Open where he won his round of 32 matchup against Alex Molcan on Tuesday.

One can expect him to be asked about these allegations when he plays Thiago Monteiro in the round of 16 on Thursday.