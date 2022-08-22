Alexander Zverev makes US Open decision amid ankle problems

World no. 2 Alexander Zverev is not out of the woods yet when it comes to his ankle problems. Zverev, who suffered a scary-looking fall at the French Open, underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his ankle back in June. The German tennis star was looking at an extended break away from the court.

Unfortunately for Zverev, that break away from tennis will extend into the calendar’s final Grand Slam. The German star will miss the US Open, as posted on the event’s Twitter account.

Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex! pic.twitter.com/Yj12xO0mNl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2022

It’s yet another disappointing blow to what looked like a promising 2022 season for Zverev. He was rolling at the French Open, having advanced to semifinal against Rafael Nadal before bowing out due to the nasty injury.

Not only did the injury slow his momentum at the French, but it also sidelined him for Wimbledon- and now the US Open. He had compiled a 29-10 record this season, rising to the no. 2 spot in the rankings for the first time in his career back in June.

But Zverev had yet to secure a title this year- and has yet to hoist a Grand Slam trophy in his career. Given his play before the injury, the 2022 US Open figured to be a good chance to see that happen for the German.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. Here’s hoping that Alexander Zverev can return to good health soon.