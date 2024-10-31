ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Alexandr Romanov and Rodrigo Nascimento. Romanov suffered his third loss in the UFC in his last fight when he was submitted in round one meanwhile, Nascimento suffered his second defeat inside the Octagon when he was knocked out in the third round in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Romanov-Nascimento prediction and pick.

Alexandr Romanov (17-3) was riding high coming into his last fight after beating Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision. However, Romanov ran into the grappling of Jailton Almeida which he succumbed to via rear-naked choke in round one. Now, “King Kong” will look to get that one back when he takes on Rodrigo Nascimento this weekend.

Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2) was looking good early on in his last fight against Derrick Lewis but it all went downhill when he wasn’t able to find the finish as he was then brutally knocked out in the third round. Now, he will be looking to get back on a winning streak like he was on prior to his last loss when he takes on Alexandr Romanov this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the Romanov-Nascimento UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Alexandr Romanov-Rodrigo Nascimento Odds

Alexandr Romanov: -108

Rodrigo Nascimento: -112

Over 1.5 rounds: -188

Under 1.5 rounds: +140

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Alexandr Romanov Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jailton Almeida – SUB R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 15 (5 KO/TKO/10 SUB)

Alexandr Romanov is expected to come out victorious against Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his dominant wrestling and improved striking. Despite recent setbacks, Romanov’s exceptional grappling skills and relentless pressure make him a formidable opponent in the heavyweight division. His ability to control opponents on the ground and wear them down with his suffocating top game will likely prove too much for Nascimento to handle. Romanov’s recent focus on refining his striking technique should also pay dividends, allowing him to set up his takedowns more effectively and keep Nascimento guessing throughout the fight.

Expand Tweet

While Nascimento has shown improvements in his own game, he has struggled against fighters who can maintain a high pace. Romanov’s ability to push the fight at a grueling tempo, coupled with his powerful takedowns and ground control, will likely overwhelm Nascimento as the fight progresses. The Moldovan fighter’s determination to bounce back from recent losses will fuel his performance, driving him to impose his will on Nascimento from the opening bell. Expect Romanov to secure multiple takedowns, control the fight on the ground, and potentially finish with ground-and-pound or a submission, reasserting himself as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.

Why Rodrigo Nascimento Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Derrick Lewis – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (2 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Rodrigo Nascimento is looking to get back on track against Alexandr Romanov at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his improved striking and well-rounded skillset. Despite his recent setback against Derrick Lewis, Nascimento has demonstrated significant growth in his game, particularly in his stand-up abilities. His three-fight winning streak prior to the Lewis bout highlighted his evolving striking technique and fight IQ. In contrast, Romanov has struggled in his recent outings, losing three of his last four fights. Nascimento’s superior cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight will likely prove problematic for Romanov, who has shown a tendency to fade in later rounds.

Expand Tweet

Nascimento’s grappling prowess should not be underestimated. While Romanov is known for his wrestling, Nascimento’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background gives him the tools to defend takedowns and potentially threaten with submissions from his back. Nascimento’s experience against high-caliber opponents like Lewis has prepared him well for the pressure Romanov will bring. As the fight progresses, expect Nascimento to utilize his striking to keep Romanov at bay, mixing in takedown attempts of his own to keep his opponent guessing. Nascimento’s ability to adapt mid-fight and make strategic adjustments will be crucial in overcoming Romanov’s initial onslaught, potentially leading to a late stoppage or a convincing decision victory.

Final Alexandr Romanov-Rodrigo Nascimento Prediction & Pick

The heavyweight clash between Alexandr Romanov and Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC Edmonton promises to be an intriguing battle. Romanov, known for his wrestling prowess, will look to bounce back from recent setbacks by imposing his grappling-heavy style. Nascimento, on the other hand, brings a more well-rounded approach with improved striking and solid jiu-jitsu. The key factor may be cardio, as Romanov has shown a tendency to fade in later rounds. If Nascimento can weather the early storm and push the pace, he could find success as the fight progresses as he eventually lands the late takedown to sink in the choke and notch another submission on his resume.

Final Alexandr Romanov-Rodrigo Nascimento Prediction & Pick: Rodrigo Nascimento (-112), Over 1.5 Rounds (-188)