Alexis Ohanian is not going to let anyone talk badly about his wife. Serena Williams has been under fire for her c-walking during the Super Bowl halftime show. Kendrick Lamar headlined Super Bowl 59 and asked Williams to c-walk during his “Not Like Us” part of the performance.

Jason Whitlock described Williams' dance as “akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church.”

“This is Serena’s husband, a true beta,” he said in a quote tweet of Ohanian’s post defending his wife. “He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp.”

Ohanian, who shares two children with Williams — Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian — blasted Whitlock for his comments.

“I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone,” Ohanian wrote Tuesday night on X.

“Criticism only fuels your victim complex, reinforcing the comforting delusion that there’s some grand conspiracy against you and your ‘brave ideas’ — when in reality, you’ve just got terrible takes. It’s a cycle: outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat.

“This is a lonely road. There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first. You’ll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won’t have time for irrational hating — you’ll be too busy winning.”

The controversial host also came for Ohanian and how he should be worrying why his wife is “thinking about Drake.”

“What did Drake do to you that makes you take it out on me?” Whitlock sarcastically asked.

Williams and Drake dated between 2011-2015 and many thought that she went on stage to be “petty.”

What Have Others Serena Williams C-Walking At The Super Bowl

Whitlock is not the only celebrity that has attacked Williams for c-walking. Howard Stern and Stephen A. Smith also criticized the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a–,” Smith said earlier this week on First Take. “’Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

The radio personality agreed with Smith saying that Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl was just a way to get back at her ex.

“He’s got a point. I hear what he’s saying,” Stern said on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday (Feb. 11) . “She used to go out with Drake, and by dissing him at the Super Bowl, it indicates she’s still living that whole scenario. He’s right. I agree with Stephen A.”

This was not the first time that Ohanian has defended Williams about her special guest cameo at the Olympics.

“Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian said in another post on X.

Back in 2012, Williams competed at the Olympics at Wimbledon court. She celebrated her gold medal win after defeating Maria Sharapova by c-walking.