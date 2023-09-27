It seems EA Sports has removed every FIFA game from all digital storefronts. This includes Steam, Playstation, Xbox and Switch, and every other possible digital storefront for these titles. The likely explanation for such a sudden move can be explained in two ways. But first, let's dive into the news:

EA Sports Delists All FIFA Games From Digital Storefronts

The news was revealed earlier this week when people started to notice they couldn't purchase older FIFA titles anymore. However, one X user noted that FIFAs 22 and 23 can still be played via EA Play:

EA's annual football game, now called EA FC, no longer sports the FIFA name in its title. All prior entries in the series have been delisted from all major storefronts. Every FIFA title from 14 up to 23 can't be purchased anymore. FIFA 22 & 23 can still be played via EA Play. pic.twitter.com/VupU3Off44 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) September 26, 2023

Looking up any of the games on any store front either redirects you to FC 24, or to the game you actually searched, but with no purchase option. Therefore, the only actual way to get these games is via physical copy. While certainly a surprise, this isn't anything new for the publisher.

Now, EA Sports does technically delist some of their digital sports titles after some time passes. For example, you can't purchase a game like, say Madden 16 anymore. To be fair, the game is eight years old, and it's not like anyone is rushing to buy it.

Additionally, delisting the other games prevents someone from making the mistake of buying last year's game. Lastly, these games don't receive the hefty discounts their physical counterparts do. For example, before its delisting, FIFA 22 cost $69.99 on the PS5 digital store, but you can easily pick the game up on places like ebay or game shops for much cheaper.

So there's definitely a few positives to having the games delisted. However, there are some who might have wanted to play an older FIFA title for a few reasons. For one, there is no World Cup in FC 24. Because of this, it might entice someone every know and then to go back to the old games and revisit that mode. Now, unless they purchase a physical copy, it's no longer possible.

With no digital option, physical copies of the game could see a spike in price, making it difficult for people to re-collect their childhood games. I don't imagine the prices for the games to go up any time soon. The only major EA Sports titles that might set you back are some NCAA games like Football 14 and Basketball 10. So if you're someone who wants to either collect these games or play them, you should be able to pick them up on the cheap.

Nevertheless, many wonder why EA Sports delisted the games so soon, and before FC 24 launched.

Why Did EA Sports Delist The Old FIFA Games?

The delisting likely had something to do with the expired FIFA license EA Sports had for 30 years. With the FIFA name gone, EA Sports saved a large chunk of money to the tune of $150 million annually. However, this might have meant they couldn't keep the games up for sale, either. Nevertheless, with FC taking over, it shouldn't pose a problem for the publisher.

Additionally, with a brand new name for the series, EA Sports also wants to promote its newest title, FC 24. The newest game in the series still managed to keep many major leagues, clubs, competitions, and national teams. So don't worry too much if that's what you were looking for.

Regardless, FC 24 launches in just a couple days. However, Ultimate Edition owners received the game last week on September 22nd. The game comes out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving at a 7.5/10.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.