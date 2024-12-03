Madvent Rewards have returned to Madden 25, with players able to potentially earn rewards throughout the month of December. Leading up to Christmas, Madden 25 players will have the chance to earn free in-game items, or real, valuable items. From signed equipment, to in-game rewards, the Madden 25 Madvent Calendar is full of excitement. Therefore, we listed all of the Madden 25 Madvent Calendar Rewards below, and how you can possibly get them.

All Madden 25 Madvent Calendar Rewards

Day Reward 1 Jordan Love Signed Football (One Winner Only) 2 Superstar Netflix XP Boost 3 Signed Ornaments Giveaway 4 TBD 5 TBD 6 TBD 7 TBD 8 TBD 9 TBD

10 TBD 11 TBD 12 TBD 13 TBD 14 TBD 15 TBD 16 TBD 17 TBD 18 TBD 19 TBD

20 TBD 21 TBD 22 TBD 23 TBD 24 TBD

How to Get the Madvent Calendar Rewards in Madden 25

The Madden 25 Madvent Calendar Rewards are either earned in-game or through social media. However, players who want to earn the Sweepstakes rewards must:

Be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia) or Canada (except Quebec).

Be at least 18 years of age.

Agree to these Official Rules.

Not be an employee of EA or any of its related companies or representatives (“Agents”) or the immediate family member or household members of an employee.

If you're eligible to receive these rewards, then follow the Madden 25 social channels on Instagram and X. Keep up with their account to see if an item can be earned. For example, the Jordan Love signed football will be awarded to one player who comments and reposts on this Tweet:

Other rewards can just be earned in-game by logging in. Some of the rewards are mode specific, like the XP boost in Superstar. It won't help in Franchise Mode, but it'll help your Superstar player who needs the XP. Therefore, keep checking back every day to see what new rewards are available to players this month during Madvent.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Madvent Calendar rewards. We wish everyone luck in trying to earn the rewards this month. We also hope you enjoy everything the month has to offer you.

