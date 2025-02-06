The NHL 25 Team of the Year (TOTY), has been announced, revealing the winners for both NHL and PWHL teams. For those new to EA Sports NHL, the Team of the Year (TOTY) is a yearly event in which the fans vote for their favorite players to make the coveted team in EA NHL's Ultimate Team mode. Since the series added PWHL teams, the event has extended to women's hockey as well. So, who are the winners this year?

All NHL 25 Team of the Year Winners

NHL 25 Men's Team of the Year Winners:

Forwards: Artemi Panarin Connor McDavid Kirill Kaprizov Leon Draisaitl Nathan McKinnon Nikita Kucherov

Defensemen Cale Makar Adam Fox Evan Bouchard Quinn Hughes Roman Josi

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck Igor Shesterkin Sergei Bobrovsky



Overall, many of the selections here make sense, given the players' accomplishments. For example, Edmonton Oilers' star Connor McDavid is widely considered to be a top player of the game. Therefore, it stands to reason that many fans will vote for the seven time All-Star. Although he has yet to win his first Stanley Cup, McDavid's skill cannot be questioned.

Another interesting addition is Quinn Hughes, who also appears on the cover of the game. It's been quite a year for the three brothers, and Quinn got the opportunity to achieve something else. An elite defender at just 25 years old, Hughes is shaping up to have quite a career.

Lastly, all three goalies make sense, especially Connor Hellbuyck. The two-time Vezina trophy winner has become increasingly dominant over the years. With age comes experience, and Hellebuyck has played enough to set himself apart from the rest. We think he definitely deserves the victory.

Overall, that includes all the men's TOTY winners in NHL 25. However, since the addition of PWHL teams, this means there's a PWHL Team of the Year as well. Therefore, let's dive right in and see who made the list this year!

NHL 25 PWHL Team of The Year (TOTY) Winners:

Forwards: Natalie Spooner Brianne Jenner Marie-Philip Roulin Sarah Nurse Alex Carpenter Emma Maltais Taylor Heise

Defense: Erin Ambrose Renata Fast Savannah Harmon Megan Keller Ella Shelton

Goalie Kristen Campbell Ann-Renee Desbiens Aerin Frankel



Overall, that includes the NHL 25 Team of the Year Winners for both NHL and PWHL players. We hope you got to see some of your favorite players make the cut this year. If not, there's always next season. But for now, we feel the selection of players was pretty solid. The fans can pat themselves on the back. Jokes aside, we look forward to seeing next year's TOTY.

Again, players voted on who their favorite players were. Overall, the actual TOTY voting system is done by players, and not developers. Furthermore, it is not directly based on player skill or achievements. Instead, it's more of a popularity competition, though all of the players selected are quite talented.

Meanwhile, check out the other new additions to NHL 25. Overall, a recent update added the 4-Nations Face Off. Furthermore, it added some bug fixes and general improvements to upgrade your experience. Lastly, it makes improvements to Franchise, HUT, and much more. Check out the patch notes to learn more!

Lastly, for more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. O