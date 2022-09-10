All the MTN DEW Challenges in NBA 2K23

Restock your MTN DEW in your fridge because NBA 2K23 is bringing in the MTN DEW Challenges this year in MyCAREER.

MTN DEW is in NBA 2K23 bringing a lot of new content as well as challenges that will let players earn VC to help in the progression of their MyPLAYER. This year, Dr Disrespect himself is in the game, supercharging the endorsement of MTN DEW for NBA 2K23. Players will be able to interact with the YouTube content creator in-game as they complete a series of challenges. Fans can complete the challenges and win the ultimate prize of unlocking a MTN DEW billboard showcasing MP alongside Doc in The City.

So, what are these MTN DEW Challenges? Check them out here:

Enter the DEW Zone – a 3-point contest that includes the DEW Zone and The DEW Zone Balls. The IRL All-Star Competition is here in this year’s version of The City.

– a 3-point contest that includes the DEW Zone and The DEW Zone Balls. The IRL All-Star Competition is here in this year’s version of The City. Dare to take on Zion – MTN DEW athlete Zion Williamson will challenge the player’s abilities at the MTN DEW half court offering up challenges to MP. Players who compete at the half court will get special rewards they can use for their MyPLAYER progression.

– MTN DEW athlete Zion Williamson will challenge the player’s abilities at the MTN DEW half court offering up challenges to MP. Players who compete at the half court will get special rewards they can use for their MyPLAYER progression. New Game Mode for The Theater – Coming in January 2023, a new MTN DEW branded game mode will be arriving at The Theater

– Coming in January 2023, a new MTN DEW branded game mode will be arriving at The Theater @mtndewgaming on TW – Follow @mtndewgaming on Twitter for exclusive sweepstakes for both virtual and IRL prizes.

Expect even more prizes and branded materials from MTN DEW in NBA 2K23 this year, like the first-of-its-kind MTN DEW branded bike in MyPLAYER when you reach Level 30. Come Season 2, VooDew Grim will also become an unlockable skin at level 20 for MyPLAYER.

Tune in for more updates here on ClutchPoints on NBA 2K23, out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.