All You Need To Know About Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3 is here along with a new Singaporean Operator and another new map, the second one we’re getting this year. Here’s everything you need to know about R6 Y7S3: Operation Brutal Swarm.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3: New Operator – Grim

New Operator Grim debuts in Operator Brutal Swarm, and speaking of swarms – he’s bringing it with him from Singapore. This 3-speed Attacker will flush out enemies with his unique gadget. Check out his basic information below:

Primary Weapon – 552 Commando Assault Rifle, SG-CQB Shotgun

Secondary Weapon – P229 Pistol

Gadgets – Breach Charges, Claymores, Kawan Hive Launcher

His unique gadget is the Kawan Hive Launcher. Didn’t we mention swarms earlier? Yes, Grim brings swarms of mechanical bees on the battlefield that can reveal enemies and flush them out of their hiding places. The Kawan Hive Launcher shoots projectiles that shoot to surfaces. The projectile then deploys a canister to the floor, which then releases a swarm of bees. The bees will stay on top of the canister until someone foolishly gets themselves caught in it, after which the bees will continuously follow and track them, giving Grim and his allies a clear visual of the enemy until the bees run out of batteries.

In summary, Grim is a high-speed, low-health Operator that can help the attacking team flush out enemies from hiding spots and track targets using his unique gadget, the Kawan Hive Launcher.

R6 New Map – Stadium Bravo

Meanwhile, the not-so-new but newly regularized map Stadium is here to stay as a permanent map starting this season. To differentiate it from the limited-time event map, the new map will be called Stadium Bravo and will be added to the map pool in competitive play. With this map’s unique layout and its unique indestructible glass, it’s a challenging map that will shake things up in the competitive meta.

Other Changes

Look out for major balancing changes this season, including tweaks to Finka and LMGs at the start of this season, as well as the addition of impact EMP grenades to select Operators’ loadouts, more weapon attachment options, and overhauled recoil systems. Balance changes for Dokkaebi and Rook are also slated for later this season.

In terms of competitive, the Map Ban phase will be changed to display five maps instead of the usual three, increasing map diversity while still allowing players the agency to remove maps from the pool. The Tactical Map has also been updated to give Attackers more information during the preparation phase.

The Match Replay viewer will also soon have a system for reporting suspected cheaters post-game. While reviewing their past match footage, players will be able to pinpoint when and where they suspect other players cheated and report it to Ubisoft.

Finally, the Reputation System will be launching later this season as Ubisoft continues to introduce new rules to the system to make it better in terms of addressing player behavior.