Alvin Kamara’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Although Alvin Kamara has consistently been among the top running backs in fantasy football, his 2022 fantasy worth is uncertain due to a probable six-game NFL suspension.

Back in 2020, Kamara took the top spot among running backs in terms of PPR scoring after a six-touchdown effort on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings. He actually beat out Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. Kamara’s legendary performance ensured victory for his owners in various fantasy football leagues.

That made him the top fantasy football running back going into 2021. His flexibility and knack for scoring touchdowns just made him one of the no-brainer fantasy picks. Eventually, Kamara finished as a Top-10 running back in PPR leagues for the sixth straight year. This he did despite not posting crazy video game-like stats.

In PPR leagues last season, Alvin Kamara ranked fourth among running backs in terms of points per week. Despite only playing in 13 games, Kamara still established himself as one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy football, and his yearly first-round draft selection is all but guaranteed.

Kamara has distinguished himself from the competition thanks to his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. The 2017 Rookie of the Year, however, posted a career-low in catches and receiving yards last season.

Over the course of 13 games, he finished with 216.5 PPR fantasy points. Kamara eventually recorded an average of 18 points per contest. Due to several injuries to his teammates, Kamara appeared to be the only elite offensive option for New Orleans. That made defenses focus on the five-time Pro Bowler a lot. It also reduced his stats for the first time in three fantasy seasons.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Alvin Kamara 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to return in 2022, and they also added Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. Their entries should open up the backfield for Kamara to prosper. Jameis Winston and those playmaking outside threats should relieve some offensive pressure off of Kamara. Again, that should free up the field for him to do what he does best, which is running through brick walls.

The chink in Kamara’s prospects is his availability in 2022. According to various reports, Kamara is facing a six-game suspension this coming season. How will this change his fantasy value? And if he is suspended, how will that change his draft status?

Despite his success in fantasy football since joining the league, Kamara’s worth in the first round for 2022 remains highly contested. He may fall out of the first round in many drafts because of the aforementioned likely six-game suspension.

At what point do we re-adjust Alvin Kamara's ADP to where it would have been without the potential suspension? pic.twitter.com/sqDTx9KZcc — StPatrickFF🍀 (@stpatrickff) July 29, 2022

There is no denying Kamara’s importance to fantasy owners. Still, the longer it takes to get a definitive decision about if and when the NFL league office will suspend Kamara, the harder it will be to predict where he will rank in the 2022 fantasy football draft.

Kamara ought to be a first-round choice in most leagues if the league does not impose a ban before the start of the season. That, however, is highly unlikely.

Again, although Kamara averaged 18 points per game in PPR leagues last season, if he were to miss six games due to suspension, he could end with about 216 points in 12 games. Owners should keep this in mind if Kamara does get suspended before fantasy drafts begin.

Overall, there is no doubt that whether Kamara is banned or not, he is still potentially pure fantasy gold. Owners should obviously tread carefully. They should also keep in mind that Kamara is still possibly worth a first or second round pick. This is especially true going into a season where the New Orleans Saints offense should be quite fun and exciting.