Is Alyssa Milano in her right mind? Fans are wondering if the actress is okay.

Alyssa Milano is facing backlash from social media users after launching a GoFundMe campaign to support her 12-year-old son Milo's baseball team, TMZ reports. The actress took to Twitter to appeal for contributions, stating, “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.” The GoFundMe, initiated by Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, aims to raise $10,000 for the 12U squad's travel expenses, uniforms, and family dues.

Alyssa Milano is fundraising from random people to pay for her son and friends to go on a trip. How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/RP8isWnSnU — 🇺🇸 Chloe the MAGA chick 🇺🇸 (@MagaisLife) January 26, 2024

While the fundraising effort is for the entire team, not just Milano's son, critics on the internet were quick to express their disapproval. Many questioned why the 51-year-old “Castle” star, being a well-known actress, wasn't personally funding the entire trip for the Birds 12U team.

Amid the controversy, some users took to social media to joke about the situation, while others were genuinely upset that Milano, with her celebrity status, resorted to crowdfunding for a Little League team.

The GoFundMe campaign has garnered over $7,600 in donations at the time of publishing, with some supporters contributing to Milano's cause. However, the actress has not publicly addressed the criticism or clarified whether she made a personal donation under an anonymous label.

The situation has sparked a debate online, with some defending Milano's initiative as a common practice for youth sports funding, while others argue that her financial status should exempt her from seeking public contributions. As the controversy unfolds, Milano has yet to respond to the social media uproar.