Amanda Gorman inspired many young people when she read her poem The Hill We Climb at Joe Biden’s inauguration. She’s the first National Youth Poet Laureate in the United States and the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration at 22 years old. Now a Florida elementary school removed the poem from their library, restricting access to their students, per BBC.

Gorman was heartbroken at the news that Miami-Dade County school moved The Hill We Climb from the elementary library section to the middle school section. According to Florida Freedom to Read Project documents, the move came because a parent complained about the poem.

“I wrote The Hill We Climb so that all young people could see themselves in a historical moment,” Gorman said, after saying that because of one parent’s complaint, students at the school could no longer access it.

The Miami-Dade school district said it “was determined at the school that The Hill We Climb is better suited for middle school students and, it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center.”

In March, a parent of two students at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes claimed that her poem had indirect “hate messages.” It wasn’t the only book asked to be removed completely. The ABCs of Black History, Cuban Kids and Countries in the News Cuba were also complained about, alleging the titles referenced critical race theory and indoctrination. The school then reviewed the books and poem, and re-shelved Gorman’s poem because it was “of value for middle school students” due to its vocabulary.

Amanda Gorman responded in a tweet, stating that “This decision of moving my book from its original place… diminishes the access elementary schoolers would have previously had to my poem.”

Gorman concluded that she, her publisher, and other supporting community members will come together in a lawsuit to challenge book restrictions like these. “Together, this is a hill we won’t just climb, but a hill we will conquer.”