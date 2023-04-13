Amazon Studios has renewed A League of Their Own for its second and final season. However, unlike its first season, the steamer will be chopping second season in half. A League of Their Own will now be a four-episode mini-series instead.

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said series creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson per Variety. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

The series is based on the 1992 film of the same name. The original starred Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. The show and film are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A League of Their Own’s official description says that it tells “the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining ‘A League of Their Own’ which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

The second season start date of A League of Their Own has yet to be announced. The first season of the show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.