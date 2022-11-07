Amazon holds a “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” sale for select video games

Amazon is currently holding a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” sale on over 100 items, including some video games.

Amazon is well known for having good deals now and then, and this is one of them. While this offer is open to other items as well, we will be focusing on video games. Of course, this deal is not open to just any video game. Amazon is currently listing down the games that are part of this offer and is updating it as well. To partake in this sale, players need to head on over to the sale’s page on Amazon. There, they can see the list of goods that are part of the sale. To limit it to just video games, you can select the “Video Games” department on the left side of the screen.

As of the writing of this article, there are currently over 200 qualifying items for this sale. All players have to do is select three of the items that are part of this sale, and add them to their cart. Afterward, the cheapest game for every three games from the sale is free upon checkout. For example, say I wanted to buy Harvestella for the Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring for the PlayStation 5, and Hades for the Xbox One & Series X|S. Upon checkout, Hades will be free, as it is the cheapest game out of the three.

Speaking of games, the following games are part of the sale, and we highly recommend that you get them:

Harvestella – Nintendo Switch ($59.99)

Elden Ring – PlayStation 5 ($49.94)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PlayStation 5 ($69.99)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition – PlayStation 5 ($33.99)

Maneater – Nintendo Switch ($29.99)

Hades – Xbox One & Xbox Series X ($19.99)

Lost Judgement – PlayStation 4 ($59.99)

New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 5 ($46.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection – PlayStation 4 ($29.99)

… and many more

As mentioned above, Amazon is continually adding video games and other items to the sale list. Those interested in taking part in the sale must act quickly since this sale will not last forever. There is no end date listed for the sale, however, it is likely that it will run until at least November 12 according to some sources. Better take the time now to browse, unless you want to regret missing out on it.

