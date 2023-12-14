The first book in the Knockemout series by Lucy Score, Things We Never Got Over, is being developed as live action series by Amazon MGM.

An Amazon MGM Studios series adaptation is in the works for Lucy Score's bestselling novel, Things We Never Got Over, Deadline exclusively reported.

The book is the first in Score's Knockmeout series, and has sold more than five million copies all in all. It's also a mainstay on #booktok lists for favorite romance novels.

Things We Never Got Over follows Naomi Witt, a runaway bride, from the altar to small-town Knockemout, Virginia when she gets a call from her estranged twin sister Tina. As soon as Naomi gets into town, Tina helps herself to Naomi's car, phone and purse. But Tina does leave something behind: an 11-year-old daughter. Now stuck in an unfamiliar town without a car, a phone or a job, Naomi meets a sexy local who becomes her knight in shining armor.

The first book in the series was published in January 2022, with the next two, Things We Hide from the Light in February this year and Things We Left Behind in September. All three books were on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Amy Rardin, Marvel's Echo headwriter and co-executive producer, will be the series showrunner. She also co-created and executive produced The CW's reboot of Charmed. Her other credits include serving as a writer and co-EP for the Emmy-nominated show Jane the Virgin which starred Gina Rodriguez.

Rardin also worked on Karen Gillian and John Cho's short-lived ABC TV series, Selfie; AnnaSophia Robb's CW show The Carrie Diaries and ABC Family's Greek.

A prolific author, Score has written several other book series such as Riley Thorn (3 books), Benevolence (3), Sinner and Saint (2), Blue Moon (8) and Bootleg Springs (6). She also has published 10 standalone novels.