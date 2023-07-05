This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Get ready for an incredible shopping experience, because Amazon Prime Day deals are just around the corner! From July 11 to July 12, Amazon is hosting a 48-hour sales event that you won't want to miss. Get ready to revamp your worn-down fitness gear and more, as Prime Day promises an array of fantastic deals from our favorite brands.

But here's the best part: even before the big event, we're already seeing some amazing wellness deals available exclusively for Prime members. Don't wait for the chaos; start adding these early Prime Day deals to your cart now.

Here's a little life hack for you: While Prime Day is initially exclusive to Amazon Prime members, you can easily sign up for a membership at any time and enjoy the sale. With a free 30-day trial, you can join in on the Prime Day excitement and take advantage of the incredible discounts. Don't miss out on this opportunity to score great deals during Amazon Prime Day.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day deals to shop right now

Here is a handful of our current faves that are on sale right now — the best Amazon Prime Day deals!

Chaoke stationary exercise bike – Black

Deal: 24% off

Experience a versatile and comfortable workout with the CHAOKE Stationary Bike. Its multi-grip handlebar allows you to find the perfect position for your exercise routine, while the high-quality construction ensures durability and long-lasting performance. Enhance your fitness journey with this reliable and adjustable stationary bike.

Alllvocles resistance band set – Multi-colored

Deal: 47% off

Enhance your strength and fitness routine with the Resistance Bands Set. This versatile set offers multiple levels of resistance for effective and challenging workouts. Whether you're training at home or on the go, these bands provide a convenient and portable solution to achieve your fitness goals.

FITVII slim fitness tracker – Silver

Deal: 15% off

Stay motivated and track your fitness progress with the FITVII Smart Fitness Tracker. This waterproof and sleek device offers accurate heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and pedometer functionality. With its convenient features and stylish design, it's the perfect companion to help you achieve your health and wellness goals. A solid way to start off Amazon Prime Day deals!

MERACH indoor stationary cycling bike – Black

Deal: 41% off

Step up your fitness game with the MERACH Exercise Bike. This Bluetooth-enabled stationary bike offers a smooth and quiet riding experience, perfect for home workouts. With adjustable resistance levels and a built-in monitor to track your progress, you can customize your workout and stay motivated on your fitness journey.

Sunny Health & Fitness foldable wooden water rowing machine – Black

Deal: 10% off

Enhance your fitness journey with the Sunny Health & Fitness Sustainable Water Rower. Crafted with sustainable materials, this water rower offers a connected experience through its built-in device holder and Bluetooth connectivity. Experience the soothing resistance of water as you row, and enjoy a comfortable workout with its ergonomic design. Get ready to achieve your fitness goals with this innovative water rower.

TOGOGYM under desk treadmill & walking pad – Black

Deal: 33% off

Sitting at a desk all day got you feeling down and that you're missing more movement? Check out this under-desk walking pad from TOGOGYM. This versatile exercise machine is designed for efficient and comfortable workouts at home. With its sturdy construction and adjustable speed settings, you can enjoy a personalized workout experience tailored to your fitness level. Start reaching your fitness goals with this reliable treadmill that provides convenience and functionality in one. A must have Amazon Prime Day steal!

Yes4All vinyl coated kettlebell set – Blue

Deal: 19% off

Diversify and intensify your strength training with the Yes4All Combo Coated Kettlebell Set. This set includes a range of kettlebells in different weights, allowing you to progress and challenge yourself as you build strength. With their durable construction and comfortable grip, these kettlebells are ideal for various exercises and workouts. Elevate your fitness routine with this versatile set and experience the benefits of kettlebell training.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells – Black

Deal: 22% off

Upgrade your home gym with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. This pair of dumbbells replaces 15 sets of weights, offering a space-saving and versatile solution for your strength training. With its easy weight adjustment system, you can seamlessly switch between different weights for a customizable workout. Experience the convenience and effectiveness of these adjustable dumbbells to enhance your fitness routine and achieve your strength goals. The ultimate Amazon Prime Day buy!

Gaiam Essentials thick yoga mat fitness & exercise mat – Navy blue

Deal: 14% off

Improve your workout experience with the Gaiam Essentials Fitness Exercise Mat. Designed for comfort and support, this mat is perfect for various fitness activities. Its easy-cinch strap allows for convenient storage and portability, making it ideal for home workouts or on-the-go fitness enthusiasts. Elevate your exercise routine with this essential fitness mat that provides stability and cushioning for your workouts.

Amazon Basics rubber encased exercise & fitness hex dumbbell – 20 Lbs.

Deal: 16% off

Enhance your strength training routine with the Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell. Made with high-quality materials, these dumbbells provide a reliable and durable option for your workouts. The rubber-encased design not only protects your floors but also provides a comfortable grip. With a variety of weight options available, you can customize your workouts and target different muscle groups. Elevate your fitness journey with these versatile and reliable dumbbells from Amazon Basics.

Holleyweb Olympic barbell EZ curl bar (14 Lbs.) – Black/Chrome

Deal: 26% off

Summer is here, and that means sun's out, guns out — so make sure you have the proper tools to get the job done. Take your weightlifting workouts to the next level with the Holleyweb Olympic Barbell. This sturdy and durable barbell is designed for heavy-duty weightlifting and strength training. With various weight options available, you can choose the perfect barbell to suit your fitness goals. Elevate your weightlifting routine with this high-quality Olympic barbell from Holleyweb with the perfect EZ bar, so you can curl to your heart's desire.

Yes4All Workout sandbags (25 – 75 Lbs.) – Medium/Black

Deal: 15% off

Challenge your fitness routine with the Yes4All Sandbags. These versatile and durable sandbags provide a unique and effective way to build strength and endurance. Available in multiple weights, they can be used for various exercises, including sandbag training, functional fitness, and more. Add a dynamic element to your workouts with these high-quality sandbags from Yes4All. A great alternative Amazon Prime Day snag to switch up your training.

Jarrow Formulas Vitamin D3 1000 IU – 100 softgels

Deal: 21% off

Support your metabolism with Jarrow Formulas B-Right Complex. These softgels provide a comprehensive blend of B-vitamins that are essential for energy production and overall wellness. Formulated to be easily absorbed, they help promote healthy metabolism and nervous system function. Boost your energy levels and support your overall health with Jarrow Formulas B-Right Complex.

Nutraceuticals collagen/biotin/keratin/saw palmetto/hyaluronic acid – 90 pills

Deal: 26% off

Promote healthy hair, skin, and nails with this Collagen 10000mcg supplement. Enriched with keratin, saw palmetto, and hyaluronic acid, it supports beauty from within by nourishing and strengthening your body's natural collagen production. Enhance your natural radiance with this powerful collagen supplement.

KEY NUTRIENTS electrolytes powder no sugar – Refreshing lemonade

Deal: 13% off

Stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes with this refreshing Electrolyte Powder in lemonade flavor. Packed with essential minerals, it helps support optimal hydration and restore electrolyte balance during workouts or hot summer days. Enjoy a delicious and convenient way to stay hydrated with this convenient hydration supplement.

Vimerson Health turmeric curcumin with black pepper, quercetin & bromelain

Deal: 30% off

Promote overall wellness and support your body's natural inflammatory response with this Turmeric Curcumin supplement. Enhanced with Quercetin, Bromelain, and Black Pepper extract, it offers a powerful combination of ingredients known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Experience the potential benefits of this natural supplement in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Muscle Feast grass-fed whey protein isolate – Chocolate (2 Lbs.)

Deal: 28% off

Fuel your muscles with high-quality protein using this Muscle Feast Whey Protein Isolate. With its fast-absorbing formula and delicious European Chocolate flavor, it provides the essential amino acids your body needs to support muscle growth and recovery. Give your workouts a boost and enjoy the benefits of this premium protein supplement. A true steal for Amazon Prime Day that any muscle junkie needs!