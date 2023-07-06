This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The day is finally upon us. What so many online shopaholics look forward to since its first inception in 2015. The extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner! From July 11 to July 12, Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour sales event filled with irresistible deals. Whether you're looking to upgrade your fitness gear or explore other fantastic offers from your favorite brands, Prime Day has it all.

But here's the best part: you don't have to wait for the main event! As a Prime member, you can already access exclusive wellness deals before the big day arrives. Don't let the chaos take over; start browsing and adding these early Prime Day deals to your cart now.

Here's a little insider tip: Even if you're not currently a Prime member, you can easily sign up for a membership anytime and unlock the sale's benefits. With a free 30-day trial, you can join in on the Prime Day excitement and seize these incredible discounts. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to grab amazing seals during Amazon Prime Day exclusive deals.

Amazon Prime Day exclusive deals – The best of fitness & wellness

With loads of goodies to hit sale this upcoming Tuesday, we combed through all of them to do the dirty work for you. Here are our faves!

Fusion Black Pro muscle massage percussion gun – Black

Serious athletes prioritize muscle recovery, and they rave about the New Fusion Black massage gun. Designed with a comfortable 12-degree handle that's gentle on their hands, it provides therapy-level massages for effective pain relief. Notably, its whisper-quiet brushless motor ensures a peaceful experience, allowing them to enjoy muscle relief even during desk work. Upgrade your recovery routine with this innovative massage gun and experience the benefits firsthand.

Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C, unflavored – 20 oz.

Experience the premium benefits of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced. Each serving delivers 20g of collagen peptides, along with essential functional ingredients. With 100% daily value vitamin C, it supports the body's natural collagen production, promoting healthy skin and joint function. Additionally, the inclusion of 80 mg of hyaluronic acid enhances skin hydration and improves joint mobility. Elevate your wellness routine with this advanced collagen supplement that nourishes your body from within. A solid Amazon Prime Day exclusive deals find!

Trace Minerals ConcenTrace drops – Unflavored

Unlock numerous health benefits with 72+ Ionic Trace Minerals. These minerals restore pH balance, regulate bowel function, enhance sleep and mood, and support essential bodily functions like energy production, hormone synthesis, and DNA maintenance. They also contribute to electrical stability in cells, nerve conduction, and bone mineral density. Specifically, the magnesium and chloride content may aid in muscle relaxation and alleviate cramping. Prioritize your well-being by incorporating these vital trace minerals into your daily routine.

Theragun Mini 2.0 massage gun – Black

Experience the convenience of handheld percussion therapy with the Portable Percussion Massage Gun, featuring the Theragun Mini. This compact device packs all the benefits of percussion therapy into a pocket-size design, combining Theragun quality with ultimate portability. With three additional attachments and three speeds, you can personalize your pain relief and target any area with professional-grade massages. Enjoy the deep penetrating technology for quiet and effective relief of neck, back, and muscle tension, anytime and anywhere.

Raycon The Everyday Bluetooth wireless earbuds with microphone – Black

Experience the epitome of true wireless audio with the Raycon Everyday Earbuds. Powered by cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.2 technology, these earbuds provide a stable connection, effortlessly pairing with Bluetooth-enabled devices up to 33 feet away. Enjoy the freedom of wireless audio without any hassle. Not only are they wireless, but they are also incredibly lightweight, offering a secure and comfortable fit that makes you forget you're wearing them.

Sports Research hydrolyzed Type 1 & 3 collagen peptides powder (unflavored)

Achieve a radiant and youthful appearance with this collagen powder designed for both women and men. Packed with protein and amino acids, it supports healthy nails and promotes vibrant, glowing skin. Not only that, but it also provides essential support for joint and bone health, aiding your body's response to exercise. This collagen powder is easy to incorporate into your routine, as it can be used in smoothies, as a protein creamer for coffee, or simply dissolved in water. With only 40 calories per serving, it's a convenient and delicious way to nourish your body from within.

Liquid I.V. Hydration multiplier powder packets – Lemon Lime

Experience rapid hydration with Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. This electrolyte drink powder allows you to hydrate two times faster than water alone, thanks to its powerful blend of electrolytes and essential vitamins. With three times the electrolytes found in traditional sports drinks, it provides optimal hydration for exercise, travel, or even those long nights. The Lemon Lime flavor, a delightful combination of zesty and refreshing citrus flavors, has become an instant favorite among fans. Stay hydrated and enjoy the great taste with Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. A wonderful wellness deal for your Amazon Prime Day exclusive deals.

LifePro Sonic handheld percussion massage gun – Black

Experience the rejuvenating power of the LifePro Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun. This handheld device provides relief to sore tissues and aching muscles, utilizing high-penetrating waves to promote relaxation and enhance athletic performance. With five intensity levels to choose from, target your areas of need and accelerate your recovery. Enjoy the myriad therapeutic benefits with the included eight massage tips, offering fast and deep pain and stress relief for your neck, back, and entire body. Elevate your wellness routine with the LifePro Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun for a revitalized and rejuvenated you.

Body Restore shower steamers aromatherapy 15 Packs – Eucalyptus

Indulge in the refreshing benefits of Body Restore's Fresh Eucalyptus Shower Steamers. Infused with the heavenly scent of eucalyptus, known for its nasal congestion relief properties, these shower steamers will revitalize and recalibrate your senses, helping you feel your best. Elevate your self-care routine with these luxurious shower steamers, made with natural essential oils. As they dissolve in your shower, immerse yourself in deep relaxation and let go of the stress and fatigue of the day. Treat yourself to a blissful experience of rejuvenation and tranquility.

Nutricost creatine monohydrate micronized powder 500G – Unflavored

Achieve your strength and endurance goals with Nutricost's high-quality Micronized Creatine Monohydrate. Each bottle contains 500 grams of pure creatine monohydrate, providing you with the fuel you need to push through intense workouts. With 5 grams per serving, conveniently measured with the included scoop, you can easily incorporate this supplement into your routine to enhance your performance and maximize your gains. Get ready to unleash your full potential and see the results you've been working hard for.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Open-ear Bluetooth bone conduction sport headphones – Black

Experience unmatched comfort with Shokz OpenRun Pro, featuring their most comfortable fit yet. Say goodbye to the discomfort of in-ear headphones with our bud-free design that stays securely in place during any workout. Enjoy your favorite audio while maintaining awareness of your surroundings for improved connection and safety, thanks to the unique open-ear design of OpenRun Pro. Delight in premium sound quality delivered through your cheekbone with our advanced 9th bone conduction technology. Engineered with Shokz TurboPitch technology, this headset offers an exceptional listening experience with clear sound, powerful volume, and rich bass. Elevate your workout sessions with the ultimate combination of comfort, safety, and premium sound.

InnoSupps advanced Iso 100% whey isolate protein powder – Fruity cereal donut

Unlock the power of high-quality protein with InnoSupps Advanced Iso Protein. This formula is meticulously crafted using a multi-step purification process that preserves essential muscle-building protein fractions, ensuring you get the most out of every scoop. Bulk up the clean and healthy way with their whey protein isolate that is low in carbs, fat, and sugar. Not only does it support muscle growth, but it also helps curb midday and late-night cravings, keeping you satisfied for longer. Mix it with your oats and yogurt or blend it into a shake for a delicious and lean snack that fuels your body.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 – White

Experience the ultimate portability with the Hyperice Go 2. Compact and lightweight, it easily fits in your hand and bag, allowing you to take it on the go. With QuietGlide technology, you can feel the relief without any distracting noise, so you can continue enjoying your music or podcasts uninterrupted. Power your progress with this handheld device, delivering all the power you need to keep going. With three speeds, a brushless high-torque 40W motor, and patented QuietGlide technology, it offers optimal performance. Its lightweight design, cordless operation with a 3-hour battery life, and TSA approved carry-on size make it travel-friendly, allowing you to take it anywhere, anytime. Elevate your recovery routine with the Hyperice Go 2 and experience the convenience and power it offers. A total Amazon Prime Day fitness steal!

Dr. Tobias Omega-3 fish oil, triple strength – 180 soft gels

Dr. Tobias presents their Extra Strength Omega 3 Supplement, packed with the richest sources of Omega 3 fatty acids for highly concentrated EPA & DHA. Take 2 softgels daily to enjoy the benefits. With a powerful ratio of 800 mg EPA & 600 mg DHA per serving, their formula delivers 3 times more omega 3s than traditional fish oil pills, providing optimal support. Designed with an enteric coating for enhanced absorption and easy swallowing, these softgels ensure there is no fishy aftertaste or burps. Trust Dr. Tobias for superior quality and effective omega 3 supplementation.

Goli Apple Cider Vinegar gummy vitamins – 60 count

Take your wellness to the next level. Each bottle of Goli contains 60 delicious, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and gelatin-free Apple Cider Vinegar gummies, making them suitable for almost any lifestyle. They are made in the USA with locally and globally sourced ingredients, ensuring that their products meet reputable and high-quality standards. With a patented formula that includes essential Vitamin B12, Goli Gummies support cellular energy production, immune function, heart health, nutrient metabolism, a healthy nervous system, and overall well-being. Enjoy the great taste and benefits of Goli's unique gummy formula. If you're a wellness buff, this is the Amazon Prime Day exclusive deals, score for you!