Get ready for an exciting lineup on Prime Video this July! Prepare to be captivated by a range of new Amazon Original movies, TV series, and specials.

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, promising intense thrills and gripping espionage. And for fans of chilling tales, get ready to delve into the eerie world of The Horror of Dolores Roach, a new horror dramedy series based on the popular Spotify podcast.

That's not all! The second season of the beloved and critically acclaimed Good Omens is set to grace our screens, bringing back the whimsical and otherworldly adventures we adore. And if you're longing for a trip to Cousins Beach, join Belly in the sophomore season of The Summer I Turned Pretty for a heartwarming journey.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable month of entertainment on Amazon Prime Video in July.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023 – Streaming July 7)

Emerging from a lengthy and wrongful imprisonment, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) resurfaces in a transformed Washington Heights. There, she reconnects with an old companion, Luis, whose empanada shop becomes her refuge and workplace as a masseuse in the underground basement.

However, as her newfound sense of stability hangs by a thread, Dolores, known for her extraordinary skills as “Magic Hands,” finds herself compelled to resort to drastic measures in order to endure and persevere. Prepare for a gripping tale of survival that will push the boundaries of what she's willing to do.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4 (2023 – Now Streaming)

In the gripping conclusion to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, our esteemed protagonist faces his most treacherous assignment to date. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) plunges into an intricate web of danger that transcends borders and looms ominously on both foreign and domestic fronts.

With the mission of exposing internal corruption, Jack and his team delve into a labyrinthine world of clandestine operations, uncovering a series of covert maneuvers that threaten to expose the nation's vulnerabilities. Yet, as their investigation deepens, a chilling truth emerges—a sinister alliance between a drug cartel and a terrorist organization. This shocking revelation uncovers a conspiracy far closer to home, putting Jack's unwavering faith in the system he has devoted his life to defending to the ultimate test.

Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the final season of this definitive series premiered on June 30. Brace yourself for an exciting journey, as new episodes are unveiled every Friday, building up to an unforgettable series finale on July 14.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023 – Streaming July 14)

Belly's anticipation for the idyllic days at Cousins Beach has been overshadowed by the complex dynamics between Conrad and Jeremiah, as well as the resurfacing of Susannah's battle with cancer. The carefree summers she once cherished now seem uncertain and filled with emotional turmoil.

As a new challenge emerges with the potential to jeopardize the future of Susannah's cherished house, Belly must gather her closest friends and ignite a united front. Together, they must confront the unexpected visitor and make pivotal choices that will shape their lives forever.

Good Omens Season 2 (2023 – Streaming July 28)

In the much-anticipated Good Omens 2, the extraordinary bond between Aziraphale, the meticulous angel and lover of rare books, and Crowley, the devilish demon with a taste for the fast life, takes center stage. Settled in London's vibrant Soho district after successfully averting the Apocalypse, the duo is enjoying a laid-back existence among humans.

Their tranquil routine is abruptly disrupted when the enigmatic archangel Gabriel arrives unexpectedly at Aziraphale's bookshop, suffering from a peculiar case of amnesia. While Crowley remains cautious about the archangel's motives, Aziraphale is determined to unravel the mystery behind Gabriel's perplexing condition.

As they strive to keep Gabriel hidden from the prying eyes of both Heaven and Hell, their lives take a wild turn, leading to unforeseen consequences. To solve this perplexing enigma and outsmart the celestial forces, Aziraphale and Crowley must rely on their deep connection and unwavering trust, knowing that their miraculous camaraderie is the key to their success once again.

Other Feature Films Coming To Prime Video (2023 – Streaming July 1st)

Amazon Prime Video will be offering a captivating lineup of films starting July 1st, including beloved classics and thrilling adventures.

Get ready to be enthralled by the powerful music and mesmerizing performances in A Star Is Born. Experience the heart-pounding action of Battleship as a fleet battles an alien invasion. Dive into the heartwarming tale of friendship and freedom with Free Willy. Explore the transformative power of education and storytelling in “Freedom Writers.” Embark on a thrilling journey alongside dragons and their riders in the animated epic How to Train Your Dragon. And finally, immerse yourself in the gritty world of crime and power with the iconic gangster saga Scarface. With these diverse and captivating films, Amazon Prime Video has something for every viewer to enjoy this July.