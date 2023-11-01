Amerant Bank has announced a multi-year partnership with the Florida Beach Bowl as the game's official sponsor, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The inaugural Florida Beach Bowl is set to showcase teams from the SIAC and CIAA, as they compete for athletic conference dominance.

This announcement follows Amerant's plans to establish a Broward headquarters and the renaming of the Amerant Bank Arena, formerly known as FLA Live. These developments underscore the bank's strong commitment to Broward County.

As part of this partnership, Amerant Bank will serve as the event's official bank, while also actively promoting inclusivity and diversity within collegiate sports communities. The bank's logo will be prominently displayed in the stadium during the game, ensuring maximum visibility to both in-person attendees and a wider audience through live TV coverage via Urban Edge's partnership with Impact Network, as well as various social media platforms.

The sponsorship agreement between Amerant Bank and Florida Beach Bowl, Inc. takes effect immediately and is set to continue for the next two years. Additionally, Amerant Bank has an exclusive negotiating window to extend the partnership for additional years.

Amerant Bank CEO & Chairman Jerry Plush spoke about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be the official sponsor of the first-ever Florida Beach Bowl. Amerant Bank is deeply committed to empowering our local communities and supporting a spirit of unity, which is exactly what this event represents. We are also excited to show our support for the Broward County community, given our recently announced expansion efforts there.”

“We are thrilled to have Amerant Bank on board as our official sponsor, Their support and commitment to the Florida Beach Bowl will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for attendees and participants. We look forward to a successful collaboration and are committed to making a difference in the community,” Victor Robenson, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Beach Bowl, Inc. said of the partnership.

The Florida Beach Bowl will take place in the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The SIAC & CIAA representatives in the game will be announced soon.