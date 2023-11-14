American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson said attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was like 'being with God herself.'

Apparently, the 48-year-old Swiftie and he had an amazing experience at the recent “Eras Tour” show, according to People.

Sarah Paulson's experience at Taylor Swift's concert

“The last time I was starstruck — this is how powerful she is — was [when] I went to a Taylor Swift concert, and I didn't even meet her,” the Emmy-winning actress said.

She continued with, “For me, it was like being in the room with God herself.”

Her experience attending the show also included picking up some extra-special swag.

“We got to be on the floor, and someone from her team came out and handed Lupita and me a bag of merchandise. They said to me, ‘This is from Taylor.' I was like, ‘I think I'm going to faint,'” Paulson described.

She added, “I actually have the bracelet that was attached to the merchandise, just simply because it said ‘Fearless' on it 'cause that's the section we were in. I just was like, ‘This is the coolest thing that's ever happened to me.”

She also revealed how attached she was to the bracelet, noting that she didn't take it off for two months. “It was a real situation, ” the actress said.

As for being a fan, Sarah Paulson credits her talent as a songwriter. “I get that people love her in a lot of different ways and for a lot of different reasons, but for me, her songwriting is just so spectacular.”