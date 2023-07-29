Seann William Scott, known for his role as Steve Stifler in the 1999 hit comedy “American Pie,” recently opened up about his meager paycheck from the iconic film. During a TV chat show appearance, Scott disclosed that he was paid a mere $8,000 for his work on the movie, which turned out to be a massive box-office success, grossing $235 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

In the interview, Scott mentioned that the amount was a significant sum for him at the time and recalled splurging on a used Thunderbird car with part of the money. However, he humorously added, “I don’t know what happened to the other $2000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8000.”

Seann William Scott says he was only paid $8k for his role as Stifler in American Pie pic.twitter.com/GO2zhHP0my — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 29, 2023

Despite the modest compensation for the first installment, Scott's career in the franchise continued, and he reprised his iconic role in subsequent films like “American Pie 2” (2001), “American Wedding” (2003), and “American Reunion” (2012). For the latter, he and co-star Jason Biggs reportedly received $5 million each.

Recently, Scott hinted at the possibility of a fifth installment of the “American Pie” series. He mentioned that discussions had begun about a potential storyline involving Stifler in his mid-forties, navigating life in a world that has significantly changed.

“American Pie” became a cult classic and a box office sensation, considering it was made with a relatively modest budget of $11 million. The film's popularity led to several sequels and solidified Seann William Scott's place in Hollywood as the iconic character Stifler.

With actors now sharing more about their financial experiences in the industry, Scott's revelation sheds light on the early days of his successful career and the humble beginnings of one of comedy's most beloved characters.