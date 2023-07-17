Amid criticism of Shahid Afridi's statement about India, fans likened Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

The bizarre comparison of Babar Azam to the slain terrorist, eliminated in a special operation carried out by the US Navy Seals in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011, came after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a stunning revelation about an incident in 2005.

Shahid Afridi, who is known for making dubious remarks related to India, including its current political leadership, once again riled Indian fans after he stated that “stones were pelted” at the Pakistani side's bus after the Indian cricket team's defeat in the third and final Test in 2005. With Sourav Ganguly and his men losing to Pakistan by 168-run, the visitors leveled the series at 1-1.

“It was a high-pressure moment in our careers (tours of India). When we hit boundaries, there was no one to cheer. When we won the Bangalore Test and were departing for hotel, stones were pelted on the team bus. The pressure is there, of course, but then it's only fun when there's pressure,” Shahid Afridi told reporters during a public event.

“People are saying that Pakistan should not go to India. I am totally against it, I think we should go there and win the match,” the former Pakistan all-rounder added.However, Team India's supporters did not like Shahid Afridi's comments, blasting him for spreading “fake news” and even labeling him a “liar”.

On the other hand, others reminded him of the deadly terrorist attack on the Sri Lankans in Lahore in 2009 when gunmen opened fire on the team bus carrying the visiting cricketers to the nearby Gaddafi Stadium.

Legendary players Kumar Sangakkara, Chaminda Vaas, and Mahela Jayawardene were among the seven Sri Lankans who suffered minor injuries, while Pakistan umpire Ahsan Raza received two gunshot wounds. But they were fortunate to survive the attack.

Shahid Afridi's claims about the Bengaluru Test come at a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been engaged in a bitter stand-off with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Babar Azam-led side's participation in the ICC World Cup in the neighboring country. The premier 50-over competition will be held in multiple cities in October and November in India.

The bitter war of words between Pakistan and Indian boards began last year after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that Rohit Sharma and his boys would not travel to the Islamic nation for the Asia Cup in September 2023. Instead, the tournament will be organized at a neutral venue.

Interestingly, Jay Shah is the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, the sport's governing body in the continent that is behind the Asia Cup.

After months of back and forth over the matter, the issue appeared resolved after India agreed to a hybrid model for the Asia Cup. Under the module, the Men in Blue would have played all their games in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan would have hosted all their matches except the clash against the Indians.

When everybody thought PCB and the BCCI had settled the matter, the Pakistanis began raking it again.

In June, newly-appointed PCB boss Zaka Ashraf rejected the Asia Cup's hybrid model.

“The first point is that I had rejected the hybrid model (for Asia Cup) in the past itself – because I do not agree with it. The board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that it should be held in Pakistan, then we should host it,” Zaka Ashraf said in a press conference.

Last week, Pakistan sports minister Ehsaan Mazari dropped a bombshell, putting conditions for the Green Army's participation in the World Cup in India.

“My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” Mazari said.

“Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don't want a hybrid model,” he elaborated.

Additionally, reports suggested that Pakistan had concerns about playing in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. The venue located in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium on the planet.

In this light, the statements of Zaka Ashraf and Ehsaan Mazari have earned criticism from several former Pakistan cricketers, including ex-captain Wasim Akram.

“There's no issue at all. You have to play wherever the match is, end of discussion. This is unnecessary. Ask the Pakistan players, they don't care whether it's Ahmedabad or anywhere else. They will play according to the schedule,” Wasim Akram told the press in Pakistan.

“I'm all for ego. If you have an understanding of the situation then speak on the matter, by all means, but also learn to move on. There is no point in saying ‘we will do this if that doesn't happen'. Try to judge whether you can back your claims and only then make those claims. We are all patriotic but at the end of the day, this is just a game,” he opined.

Danish Kaneria, the only Hindu to don the Pakistan Test cap, agreed with Wasim Akram's assessment of the situation.

“India will definitely not visit Pakistan. If Pakistan think that they can conduct the tournament without India, they should go ahead. But Pakistan not going to the World Cup isn't the right move,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“If you want to play on the front foot, you have to tackle a lot of out swingers and in swingers. They might have to face some consequences, as the World Cup is an ICC event,” the former leg-spinner explained.

“If you see, things are not stable in Pakistan now. Teams are coming and playing cricket but there is no stability. I think talks of Pakistan not traveling to India if they (India) don't come for the Asia Cup don't make sense. I think a U-turn on that has already happened and Pakistan will go to India for World Cup. That is not possible. They will be out of ICC if they think about that (not going to India for World Cup),” Danish Kaneria reasoned.

Another Pakistan great Misbah-ul-Haq shared similar views. He noted that the PCB would be doing an “injustice” to sports lovers in Pakistan if it pulled out of the World Cup in India.