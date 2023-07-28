As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2023 NFL season, one player is capturing the attention of fantasy football enthusiasts far and wide. That's wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After an impressive sophomore campaign, St. Brown is now on the cusp of ascending to the ranks of top-tier receivers in the league. In this article, we'll delve into St. Brown's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season and explore the reasons why he could be a game-changing asset for your fantasy team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's Journey So Far

The football world witnessed St. Brown's arrival on the scene in 2021, where he showcased his talent and potential as a rookie. He followed that up with a solid campaign in his second year in Detroit. Despite playing on a team with an offense facing some inconsistencies, St. Brown managed to secure 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. That was a commendable feat for a second-year player. His performance earned him the title of the Lions' top receiver, and expectations are high for him to take a big leap in 2023.

Versatility is one of St. Brown's key attributes that make him a tantalizing option for fantasy football owners. He possesses the ability to line up both inside and outside, utilizing his speed and quickness to create separation from defenders. Furthermore, his reliable pass-catching skills, coupled with his knack for making tough catches in traffic, make him especially valuable in PPR (points per reception) leagues. That's where he can amass receptions and significant yards after the catch.

Everybody eats! Come for the Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown, stay for the Lions' Thanksgiving celebration 🍽️pic.twitter.com/rkcML3ODEB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 24, 2022

The Departures and the Opportunity

St. Brown's fantasy appeal is further bolstered by the Lions' thin depth chart at the wide receiver position. Right now, he stands out as the clear-cut No. 1 option in their passing game. Of course, the return of Marvin Jones Jr can spread some targets as well. Still, he is expected to receive a high volume of targets. That's an enticing prospect for fantasy owners. The Lions' decision to draft Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta may have been geared toward strengthening other areas of their roster. These two rookies are unlikely to significantly impact the passing game, solidifying St. Brown's pivotal role in the offense.

The Quarterback Factor

The success of any receiver in fantasy football is often closely intertwined with the capabilities of their quarterback. In this case, St. Brown's fantasy stock is bolstered by his signal-caller, Jared Goff. Recall that Goff had one of his best seasons in 2022. This clearly shows that he can be a productive quarterback when surrounded by the right weapons. During the preseason, Goff and St. Brown have demonstrated promising chemistry, suggesting that their rapport will continue to grow and develop throughout the season.

The Lions' Promising Season Ahead

Anticipation is running high for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2023-24 NFL season. With Jared Goff returning as their quarterback and Amon-Ra St. Brown taking the helm as their top wideout, the Lions have legitimate reasons to believe they can improve upon their 9-8 record from the previous season. St. Brown is embracing the hype surrounding the team and is expected to play an even more prominent role in the offense. Given the team's lack of receiver depth, he should receive a considerable number of targets. That's a factor that bodes well for fantasy owners. As long as the Lions live up to their potential and have a successful campaign, St. Brown's fantasy football outlook could shine even brighter as he becomes a key component of the team's triumphs.

Potential Impact Players

While Amon-Ra St. Brown is undoubtedly a key figure in the Lions' passing game, other players on the team's roster could influence his fantasy football outlook in the upcoming season. One such player is first-round rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. It's not very likely, but there's a chance his presence may help alleviate some pressure off St. Brown in the passing game. Additionally, second-round tight end Sam LaPorta could contribute similarly. While these two rookies may not single-handedly dominate the passing game, their on-field presence may open up opportunities for St. Brown to make significant plays.

Another receiver on the Lions' roster who may compete with St. Brown for targets is Jameson Williams. Of course, Williams will serve a gambling-related suspension first. Consequently, St. Brown's expected status as the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game should result in a high volume of targets and ample chances to rack up fantasy points for fantasy owners.

Projected 2023 Fantasy Football Outlook & ADP

Over the past two seasons, St. Brown has consistently finished among the top 12 receivers. This is in terms of total targets, receptions, and red-zone targets. Such remarkable statistics have solidified his status as a must-start, volume-reliant No. 1 Fantasy WR. This should make him a top-30 pick in fantasy drafts. Notably, Lions QB Jared Goff has also targeted St. Brown on over 25 percent of his throws since 2021. For his part, St. Brown has impressively turned these opportunities into at least 15 PPR points in most of his games this past season. His number of 20-point games for PPR leagues even surpasses that of AJ Brown and matches the likes of Ja'Marr Chase. He, therefore, remains a reliable must-start. He surely deserves a selection between the 16th and 22nd overall in PPR leagues.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's ADP for the 2023 NFL fantasy football season currently stands at 18th overall. That's according to multiple reputable sources. Consequently, he is being drafted around the 6th pick of the 2nd round in 12-team leagues. However, it is essential to keep in mind that St. Brown's ADP may change as the season approaches. It also depends on any changes in his role in the Lions' offense. Regardless, numerous experts believe that he possesses the potential to ascend to the ranks of top-tier receivers in the league. This makes him an attractive option for fantasy owners willing to take a chance on him.

Looking Ahead to a Breakout Season

Amon-Ra St. Brown is undeniably a rising star in the fantasy football realm. His exceptional talent and versatility position him as potentially one of the league's top-tier receivers. He should also have a high volume of targets thanks to a reliable quarterback targeting him. As such, St. Brown is poised to have a breakout season in 2023. If you are searching for a receiver capable of delivering consistent production with considerable upside, look no further. Amon-Ra St. Brown should be at the top of your draft list.