Amouranth free from abusive husband, now seeking counsel

Amouranth recently streamed on her Twitch channel, updating everyone about her current situation involving her abusive husband, who she says she is now free from. Keep reading to learn more about the ongoing situation.

After a few days of silence, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa streamed again on her Twitch channel. The stream, titled “some changes ♥” updated everyone on her current situation (it starts near the 33-minute mark). In the stream, Amouranth mentioned that she had been receiving support from so many people. This included friends, family, and even her haters, something that surprised her. She said that she “felt so alone for so long”, and that she “didn’t think people cared that much.” This outpouring of support was something she goes over throughout the stream.

Other than the support she was receiving, she also brings up her current situation with her husband. She said that she has access to all of her social media accounts, as well as her finances. She added that her husband was away “getting help”, while she herself was looking for “legal and emotional counsel”. Amouranth continued by saying that since she was free from her husband, she can now do things she actually wants to do. She mentions having friends, getting sleep, watching TV, and wearing clothes as just some of the things she was looking forward to doing. The stream ends with Amouranth telling her viewers that it was time for a “new chapter” in her career.

This all happened after a shocking reveal last Sunday that the streamer was already married. As it turns out, Amouranth’s husband has been the one dictating what she should do. This includes the numerous hot tub streams she does, as well as her lengthy streams. He also had control over all of her social media and banking accounts, and even threatened to kill her dogs as a way to keep her in line. He also made her tell her fans that she was single so that it would not “ruin the business model.”

The reveal happened after he called her on stream, and started berating her over the phone. Amouranth then showed her viewers the abuse she got from the text messages he would send her which included name-calling and various other threats.

We can only hope that this will be the end of the abuse.

