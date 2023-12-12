Oscar-nominated Amy Adams will executive produce and star in the new legal thriller The Holdout based on the Graham Moore novel.

It's set in Los Angeles and has a duel-timeline mystery that sets the course for this series. Adams plays multiple roles as a juror, attorney, investigator, and suspect.

As for how it's being produced, Bond Group Entertainment will create the limited series project. Drew Comins' Creative Engine Entertainment and Fifth Season will also participate in creating the new series.

There are already multiple offers as it hits the marketplace.

According to Penguin Random House, the book's synopsis reads, “It's the most sensational case of the decade. Fifteen-year-old Jessica Silver, heiress to a billion-dollar real estate fortune, vanishes on her way home from school, and her teacher, Bobby Nock, a twenty-five-year-old African American man, is the prime suspect. The subsequent trial taps straight into America's most pressing preoccupations: race, class, sex, law enforcement, and the lurid sins of the rich and famous. It's an open-and-shut case for the prosecution, and a quick conviction seems all but guaranteed — until Maya Seale, a young woman on the jury, convinced of Nock's innocence, persuades the rest of the jurors to return the. verdict of not guilty, a controversial decision that will change all their lives forever.”

More information on Amy Adams and The Holdout will surface soon. There's no expected release date or details on when production will begin.