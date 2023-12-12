On their new podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes address comments that The View's host Sarah Haines could be fired.

The fired Good Morning America hosts' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made some comments about Sarah Haines of The View that they wanted to clear up.

Apparently, the couple was joking about the host being fired for having a connection with the two, Variety reports. They did this on their new podcast, Amy & T.J.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes open up about Sarah Haines firing comments

It stems from their December 5th episode. Robach stated that Haines provided support after she was fired from the morning show. Holmes said, “They're probably going to fire her after this airs.” Tobach laughed, “I know, that's why I was afraid. I think it's positive, but maybe it won't be positive for her.”

To backtrack, Holmes and Robach were fired when it was discovered that they had a relationship together, and both were married to other people. Turns out, they were both in divorce proceedings. It caused quite a stir anyway, and it seemed in the best interest of Good Morning America and the couple to part ways, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

As for the comments about The View host, Robach said, “We joked, ‘We hope she doesn't get fired.” Amy continued, “We just wanted to make it clear: Sara Haines did not get fired from The View…It is funny how people pick up those things and make something out of it.”

Regarding the podcast, the premiere addressed the firing. Holmes said, “The best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we're the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

Hopefully, all is smoothed over with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, and Sarah Haines. The View host is currently employed, so there's that.