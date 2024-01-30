Any Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes Andrew Shue, Marilee Fiebig are currently dating. The couples got divorced last year.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes Andrew Shue, Marilee Fiebig have been keeping their relationship under wraps. Shue and Fiebig were married to Robach and Holmes during the viral revelation of their relationship in 2023. The exes have found support in one another which has blossomed to a romantic relationship.

“Andrew and Marilee are taking things slow in their new romance, and trying to lay low in the midst of their very public breakups,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight as they were photographed at JFK airport over the weekend. “The two find solace in one another, and have enjoyed getting to know each other away from the noise.”

As to how the romance came about, a source told the publication that they “initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective breakups.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leave ABC

Their private romance made headlines last month. In December 2022, Robach and Holmes were “temporarily removed” from their on-air duties due to the nature of their relationship. The following month it was announced that they would not be returning to their roles at ABC.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

The spokesperson adds: “A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later.”

The couple eventually did not return to the anchor desk but instead launched a podcast in which they nipped in the bud some questions fans were dying to know: Did they cheat on their spouses?

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed…. To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said in the first episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast.

“Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces,” Robach reiterated Holmes' comment.

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March 2023 with Holmes and Fiebig settling their divorce in October 2023.

“Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig’s relationship has surprised some close to those involved,” another source told the publication. “But the relationship is not surprising because of the two’s close bond as of recent, both leaning on each other in times of need, as well as their shared ideals. The two continue to stay under the radar and enjoy each other’s company.”