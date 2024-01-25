Former ABC News reporters Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got into a very heated argument on their joint podcast.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had an emotional conversation on their podcast, but it seems the couple is putting the fight under the bridge.

“We weren't expecting to record one today,” Holmes said during the latest episode of his and his girlfriend Amy Robach's podcast Amy & T.J. “It's going to be a surprise to our iHeart team that even we have this podcast and it's even a surprise to Robach who is sitting here next to me, not in studio. We are in our living room right now.”

Holmes admitted that he and Robach “weren't okay” at the moment but still wanted to record the podcast. This garnered an emotional response from Robach, who said that he was acting “emotionally removed.”

“I felt extremely disconnected from you, and I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation, and communication,” she said, adding, “The last few days, I felt disconnected from you.”

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Update Fans On Relationship Status

However the two seemed to back to normal and announced on their Instagram profiled that they are okay.

“We're still together :),” the caption read on Robach's Instagram post. “If you've already listened to today's episode on Amy and T.J., you'll understand! If you haven't, click the link in my bio to hear for yourself and let us know how you handle communication and conflict in your relationships! #linkinbio #relationships #communication #amyandtjpodcast.”

“Hey folks. Just wanted to check in and let you know that despite what you've been hearing, we are still together,” Holmes added. Our latest episode of the podcast was something we really struggled with and debated about whether or not we should put it out there, but at this point, I'm glad we did.”

Robach continued, “Yeah, I am too because our larger goal in putting our latest episode was to show that yes, we like to put pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent, we want to show all the sides of us, and I would say most relationships. So we hope that you all get something out of it, and we hope that you keep coming back.”