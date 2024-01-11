The trailer features highlights from the singer's life.

The new trailer for the anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, has just been released.

Starring Marisa Abela as the leading part, it depicts a journey into the singer's music, struggles, and relationships.

Variety reports the film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and executive produced by Nicky Kentish-Barnes, Ron Halpern, and Joe Naftalin. Along with Abela, it stars Jack O'Connell as her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Plus, Eddie Marsan plays her father, Mitch Winehouse. Additional actors include Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville.

The first trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic ‘BACK TO BLACK’ has been released. In theaters on May 10. pic.twitter.com/zwB16Fs1ck — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 11, 2024

The logline of the movie says, “Back to Black is a never-before-seen glimpse into Amy Winehouse's early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album, Back to Black. Told from Amy's perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

Winehouse struggled with addiction and press intrusion, The Guardian states. She was 27 when she passed away in 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning.

The movie has received support from Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing.

The little over a minute-long trailer starts with Winehouse saying, “I write songs because I don't know what I'd do if I didn't.”

It shows her with fans onstage, signing in the studio, escaping the paparazzi, and much more. It also shows her romance with Blake Fielder-Civil and her with her mom (played by (Manville).

Be sure to check out the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black in theaters on May 10.