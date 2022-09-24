An NJPW star is crossing the Forbidden Door to challenge an AEW Champion

It looks like Jon Moxley won’t be taking it easy as AEW World Champion any time soon.

That’s right, after defeating fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in a barn burner of a match on Wednesday at Grand Slam for the belt, Mox already had his next two opponents in line by the end of Friday’s Rampage.

For the AEW roster, the first chance to jump the line for a shot at the title came with the Battle Royale near the end of Grand Slam, a multi-man melee that ultimately found “Hangman” Adam Page as the lone survivor. Sure, the idea of Page, a former AEW Champion himself, finally facing off against Moxley one-on-one for the promotion’s biggest title should prove to be a match worthy of a Pay-Per-View main event, but yet another opponent was announced before Rampage went off the air, and it’s an opponent that’s crossing through the Forbidden Door.

That opponent is none other than Juice Robinson.

While this may seem like a random match for the once-again champion to have at the start of his run, Tony Khan himself cleared the air not long after the announcement, giving a compelling reason for signing off on the bout.

Juice Robinson is one of the only wrestlers with multiple wins in recent years over @JonMoxley; with a win this Wednesday Night on #AEWDynamite, Juice would therefore earn a potential title shot on 10/5 in @TheEventsDC, where he beat Tanahashi, Ospreay & Mox for the IWGP US Title https://t.co/sVMUtEMuAw — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 24, 2022