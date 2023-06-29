Kim Cattrall wasn't interested in the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That, until she did it on her own terms. In the second season finale, Cattrall made a Samantha cameo, but it took a bit for her to agree to the role return, per The Hollywood Reporter.

During an appearance on The View, Kim Cattrall shared the call she received from HBO about appearing on And Just Like That. What got her to say yes to the Samantha cameo was the famous costume designer Patricia Field. (The same one from the Sex and The City).

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, what can we do? and I went, Hmm. Let me get creative,” Cattrall said. “And one of those things was to get Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did.”

Cattrall was uninterested in the reprisal of the Max series. When speaking about the Samantha cameo decision, show runner Michael Patrick King said: “I know Kim said that she’d hung up the Samantha wardrobe, and then some magic happened behind the scenes because all of a sudden there was a possibility of it happening. Something about the 25th anniversary, the fans have always asked for Samantha and something happened where all of a sudden I was like, ‘Well, maybe if it’s a possibility, I can come up with a small, beautiful, little treat.’ And that’s what happened.”

Cattrall, though, saw it as an opportunity to say goodbye. “It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini … That’s as far as I’ll go. I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”