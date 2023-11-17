André 3000 is as reclusive as they come, but with the release of his new album, he's popping out more and dropping stories along the way.

In a recent interview with GQ, André 3000 shared a profound experience after a less-than-stellar OutKast show at Coachella in 2014. The rapper reminisced about the high-pressure moments before the performance, spotting Paul McCartney and Prince on opposite sides of the stage, which added to his nerves, according to HipHopDX. “What the f***, man?!” he remembered feeling, facing technological novelties like earbuds that disrupted his usual stage setup.

André recounted feeling disconnected during the show and considering it a disaster in his eyes. The day after the disappointing set, Prince unexpectedly reached out to him. The Purple One, whom André didn't know personally, delivered impactful words of encouragement. “You don't realize how big y’all are. You gotta remind people who you are,” Prince advised, lifting André's spirits and prompting a renewed perspective.

The interview also hinted at André 3000’s latest album, “New Blue Sun,” a departure from traditional rap, featuring rap-free ambient tracks. Though the enigmatic Prince couldn't weigh in on André's latest artistic direction, the legendary musician's penchant for genre-bending, evident in his vibey jazz-fusion album “N•E•W•S” released in 2003, might have led to an open-minded response.

The rapper's revelation about Prince's unexpected support sheds light on the impact of genuine encouragement from an icon. André 3000's Coachella experience, initially overshadowed by mixed reviews and tech-induced complications, transformed into a lesson on self-realization and embracing the magnitude of their influence.

The insightful advice from Prince resonated with André, urging him to reclaim their artistic prowess and reaffirm their identity in the music industry. This unexpected interaction serves as a testament to the power of guidance and validation, resonating profoundly within André 3000's artistic journey.