Andrew Garfield doesn't care if you like Tom Holland or Tobey Maguire's portrayals of Spider-Man more than his.

“If you love me, fine”

During an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival (via Variety), Garfield spoke about playing Spider-Man. When asked if it upsets him when fans prefer other iterations over his own, he had a simple response.

“I'm 40 years old,” Garfield said. “If you love me, fine, and if you don't love me, it's your loss.”

In the early 2000s, Maguire starred as Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's trilogy. Years later, after Garfield was done, Holland took over the role for the MCU. He first debuted in Captain America: Civil War and would go on to lead his own trilogy of solo films. It's expected that Holland will return for a fourth solo film. He'd be the first live-action Spider-Man actor to accomplish that.

Andrew Garfield played the titular role in Marc Webb's two Amazing Spider-Man films in 2012 and 2014. His iteration of Peter Parker never got a third film, but in 2021, he would appear on-screen alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire's iterations in No Way Home.

Some of his other notable roles include The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge, Silence, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Garfield also went to the small screen last year. He starred in Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Gil Birmingham, Wyatt Russell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

He's also a two-time Oscar nominee. His performances in Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick, Boom! both garnered him a Best Actor role. Coming up, Garfield will star in We Live in Time with Florence Pugh.