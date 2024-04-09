Andrew Scott has a request for fans who can't get over his Hot Priest character on Fleabag after five years, he told Entertainment Weekly.
Scott joined the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit series as Fleabag's love interest. His character didn't exactly have a name, but fans quickly gave him the monicker Hot Priest. Before the series finale's fifth anniversary, the actor has a message for the show's — and the character's — devoted fans.
The love never stops for Andrew Scott's Hot Priest
“Go out and get some fresh air,” he said, laughing.
“Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It's a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtain and go outside,” Scott elaborated.
So fans, the Hot Priest wants you go touch some grass.
Fleabag was originally a one-woman show first performed in 2013 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The BBC Three co-produced the two-season series with Amazon Studios. It had 12 episodes which premiered on July 21, 2016 and the last episode was released on April 8, 2019.
Fleabag 101
Waller-Bridge played the titular character, however her real name is never mentioned. The story follows her life in London as a single, often confused young woman.
The series also starred Sian Clifford (Claire, Fleabag's sister), Olivia Colman (Fleabag's godmother and stepmother), Bill Paterson (Fleabag's father), Brett Gelman (Martin, Claire's husband) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag's on and off boyfriend and eventual ex).
Fleabag won six Primetime Emmys in 2019 including two for Waller-Bridge for writing and lead actress, as well as directing and outstanding comedy series.
In 2020, the show won two out of three Golden Globe nominations; best actress for Waller-Bridge and best television series (musical or comedy).
Despite Scott's playful admonitions to the fans, he has embraced the audience's love for the character. He told People last year, “It hasn't prevented me from spreading my wings and it was such a wonderful character and there's much worse things to be called in life.”
His All of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal even dressed up as the Hot Priest for Halloween. As he said in an interview with NME while promoting the film, the actor sent a photo of himself dressed up as the character to Scott.
“He was the first person I sent the picture to, obviously,” Mescal explained.
“But, of course, that is not Andrew. That is a character that he has played,” he added.
Scott may want audiences to maybe temporarily set aside his Hot Priest persona in their minds. The actor is currently starring in Netflix's Ripley, a black-and-white adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime classic The Talented Mr. Ripley. This is the first serial adaptation of the character. The eight-episode series premiered on April 4.