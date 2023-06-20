Social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, along with two Romanian citizens were indicted on Tuesday, June 20 on numerous charges.

It was reported that the Tate brothers were indicted on charges of human trafficking, rape, and setting up a criminal game. Andrew Tate and the rest are currently under house arrest pending a criminal investigation. Andrew was also charged with raping one of the victims and Tristin was charged with instigating others to violence.

This mess began when Andrew was first arrested in Bucharest in December 2022. Both Andrew and Tristan were detained in police custody until March 2023, and have since been placed under house arrest.

Alleged victims say that they were seduced by the Tate brothers through promises of love and marriage which never ended up being true. They were then taken to buildings in Ilfov County and were “intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control, and forced into debt,” according to the statement from the Romanian prosecutors.

In a statement obtained by CNN via their Romanian affiliate, Antena3, the Tate brothers' legal team said that it “will embrace the opportunity to fight in court and present arguments and evidence” to prove their innocence. While the trial will not start immediately, the Tate brothers' legal team claims “the referral of the case to the Bucharest Court, the judge will set a hearing in which he will either communicate the indictment to the defenders chosen by Andrew and Tristan Tate or set a deadline for communicating the indictment by post. At the same hearing, the judge will discuss whether a preventive measure against the defendants is necessary.

Lastly, the legal team of the Tate brothers said, “Our main objective will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial legal approach by presenting evidence and proof relevant to the case. The referral of the case for trial will allow us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently gathered and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly be essential in exonerating the defendants.”

Andrew Tate was a former pro kickboxer who became internet famous and a fixture on social media platforms for his misogynistic rants that promoted sexism and chasing wealth. Even with his accounts banned on all social media platforms, his rants still found their way onto social media feeds worldwide.