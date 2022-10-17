Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors

When Andrew Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, it raised a lot of questions from fans and experts alike. After all, not only did he decide way too early, but he also took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco.

Following a big year for the Warriors in which he played a crucial role in their title run, Wiggins had the potential to earn max money had he waited for the 2023 offseason and entered free agency. Instead, he opted to sign a new deal that pays him $33 million this 2022-23 but then goes down to $24 million in 2023-24.

That is almost a $10 million drop, and Wiggins could have earned way more had he chose to let the new campaign play out.

However, the reasoning for Wiggins’ decision to take a lower pay to stay with the Warriors is quite simple: he loves Golden State and the stability it provides.

“You never know what the future holds. I’m happy here. We have a chance to do something special. I believe in the guys, the organization. So we have a deal done and I’m happy about it,” the Warriors forward shared, per Enterprise Record.

To be fair, the Warriors’ system and current build certainly played a role in Andrew Wiggins’ success. He was labeled a bust during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he had a career resurgence playing in Golden State alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. With that said, there’s the possibility he might not be able to find a team that fits him as great as the Dubs.

Besides, as Wiggins said, he is happy and contented with the Warriors.

Of course Wiggins’ pay cut is great news for Golden State. With the team also set to work on possible extensions for Thompson and Green, every cent they can save in deals is valuable.