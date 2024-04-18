PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov continues on the main card with the main event fight between promotional newcomer Andrey Koreshkov and Magomed Umalatov in the welterweight division. Promotional newcomer Koreshkov comes into his PFL regular season debut on the heels of five straight victories meanwhile, Umalatov is still undefeated winning all 14 of his fights as he looks to keep that undefeated record intact this weekend. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Koreshkov-Umalatov prediction and pick.
Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) is a former Bellator welterweight champion who has amassed a 16-4 record with the promotion beating some of the best competition that Bellator had to offer like Lorenz Larkin, Douglas Lima, Benson Henderson, and Chidi Njokuani to name a few. Koreshkov will be looking to make his presence known when he makes his PFL SmartCage debut Friday night against the undefeated Magomed Umalatov.
Magomed Umalatov (14-0) had to withdraw from his 2023 PFL regular season fight against eventual winner Magomed Magomedkerimov and is now looking to make up for lost time. The undefeated Russian is looking to give Koreshkov the warmest of welcomes when he steps into the PFL SmartCage this Friday night in the main event in Chicago, Illinois.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Andrey Koreshkov-Neiman Gracie Odds
Andrey Koreshkov: +127
Magomed Umalatov: -147
Over 2.5 rounds: -125
Under 2.5 rounds: -105
Why Andrey Koreshkov Will Win
This Friday night at PFL Week 3, former Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov makes his long-awaited PFL debut against the undefeated wrecking machine, Magomed Umalatov. While many favor the dynamic and younger Umalatov, Koreshkov has the tools and experience to silence the doubters.
Koreshkov's biggest weapon is his devastating power. The Russian possesses fight-ending capability with any strike, highlighted by his signature spinning backkick knockout. Umalatov, although a powerful striker himself, must be wary of Koreshkov's one-hitter-quitter potential every time he steps in range.
Furthermore, Koreshkov's experience cannot be ignored. He's faced the best of the best, including champions like Douglas Lima and Benson Henderson. This seasoned veteran understands the pressure of high-stakes fights and possesses the composure to navigate Umalatov's aggressive style.
Umalatov often relies on his aggression to force opponents into mistakes. However, Koreshkov is unlikely to be easily flustered. His calm demeanor and calculated fighting style could counter Umalatov's explosiveness. If Koreshkov can weather the early storm, he might find openings to land his fight-altering strikes when Umalatov tires.
Make no mistake, Umalatov is a dangerous opponent with a relentless style. Yet, Koreshkov's power, experience, and ability to capitalize on his opponent's mistakes could make a difference. If he times his counters perfectly and finds that signature knockout blow, Koreshkov could shock the PFL world and make a resounding statement in his debut.
Why Magomed Umalatov Will Win
This Friday's PFL main event isn't just a fight, it's a clash of generations. The surging, undefeated Magomed Umalatov aims to dethrone former Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov, signaling a changing of the guard in the welterweight division.
Umalatov's greatest strength lies in his relentless aggression. The Dagestani fighter brings a non-stop onslaught of pressure, chaining wrestling, explosive striking, and smothering ground control. This relentless style has broken opponents in the past, and Koreshkov might face a similar fate.
While Koreshkov is a seasoned veteran, his age and recent performances suggest potential decline. Umalatov, in his prime, possesses a speed and explosiveness advantage that could overwhelm a slowing Koreshkov. If the fight becomes a war of attrition, the cards favor the younger, more ferocious fighter.
Furthermore, Umalatov is hungry for the spotlight. He's been flying under the radar, and a dominant victory over a big name like Koreshkov would catapult him to stardom. This hunger translates into an unbreakable will in the cage, something Koreshkov may struggle to overcome.
Koreshkov has proven his power and experience are nothing to scoff at. But Umalatov represents a new breed of fighter – relentless, versatile, and with a relentless intensity that can crack even the most experienced competitors. This Friday could be the night Umalatov announces himself not just as a PFL contender, but as the future champion of the welterweight division.
Final Andrey Koreshkov-Magomed Umalatov Prediction & Pick
This main event for week 3 of the PFL season is going to be a good one between two of the best welterweights in the division. Koreshkov is no easy fight for anyone, especially the undefeated Umalatov who hasn't fought the level of competition Koreshkov has. While Umalatov is undefeated, he hasn't been tested against great competition but he certainly will be this Friday night. Ultimately, expect the fight to be back and forth between these top welterweight contenders but it will be Koreshkov will be getting better at the exchanges on the feet and utilizing his grappling to keep the fight there as well to take the decision and get his first win inside the PFL SmartCage.
Final Andrey Koreshkov-Magomed Umalatov Prediction & Pick: Andrey Koreshkov (+127), Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)