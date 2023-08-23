In a recent “Ask Andy” segment, the charismatic host of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen, couldn't help but spill the beans about his steamy encounter with Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence. The smooch that set tongues wagging took place on the set of his Bravo late-night talk show, leaving Cohen somewhat flustered, according to PageSix.

Jennifer Lawrence just kissed Andy Cohen and asked him: “Did IT 🍆 move?” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/DMUC8y2ypB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 27, 2023

Cohen, 55, candidly admitted that he was “so nervous” when the 33-year-old actress playfully suggested they share a kiss. He didn't hold back his admiration, declaring Lawrence “so hot.” Their lip-lock happened during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen!” after Lawrence teasingly pointed out that he had previously kissed John Mayer but not her.

As the sparks flew, Lawrence, with her trademark humor, couldn't resist asking Cohen if their intimate moment had any physical impact on him. Cohen, ever the open book, cheekily responded, “I'm hard as a rock. I'm bone hard.”

This wasn't Cohen's first high-profile smooch; he previously locked lips with John Mayer during a celebration of his 50th birthday in June 2018. Despite the eyebrow-raising kiss, Cohen has been adamant that their relationship is strictly platonic. He emphasized their “very sweet friendship” and explained that their togetherness often leads to the mistaken assumption that they're romantically involved.

Cohen reiterated this stance during an appearance on the “Howard Stern Show,” claiming that while he and Mayer share deep affection for one another, their connection isn't a romantic or sexual one.

Andy Cohen's candid revelations about his smooches with Jennifer Lawrence and John Mayer have once again brought his vivacious personality and unfiltered honesty into the spotlight, making headlines and keeping fans eagerly awaiting his next on-air moment of truth.