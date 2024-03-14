Andy Cohen is speaking out amid Mauricio Umansky's alleged beef with his brother-in-law Ricky Hilton. Hilton and Umansky used to work together at the former's of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage firm. Hilton is the co-founder and chairman for the company. Umansky now owns his won real estate firm called The Agency. Umansky's The Agency has their own reality television series called Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix. However, the alleged beef is not just with Hilton and Umansky, as fans believed that Cohen — who hosts the Real Housewives reunions — would be pissed that Umansky doesn't address the estranged relationship on his Netflix show and not the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Kyle Richards, his wife, stars in.
On top of Umansky formerly working at Hilton, Richards is sister's with Kathy Hilton, Ricky's wife.
“I'm seeing online a lot of people saying that I or Bravo should be pissed about Mauricio revealing stuff on Netflix on his show, but I would say a lot of what he’s revealing is his story to tell,” Cohen said on Andy Cohen Live.
Mauricio Umansky Talks Hilton Feud
On the preview to season two of Buying Beverly Hills, which comes out at the end of the month, Umansky expressed to his wife that he wanted to be a partner in Hilton & Hyland, but Ricky told him that it seemingly wasn't going to happen. That move prompted him to start The Agency, which Kyle supported.
“I went home, and I talked to Kyle. I go, ‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you, your sister, and your family. And I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,’” he said. “She was 100 percent supportive.”
Cohen added that what Richards chooses to share on the RHOBH is “her side of the story” and that he did have a chance to talk to Kathy as well
“I did take the opportunity tonight as we were discussing what happened with Mauricio and Kyle’s marriage to also find out from Kathy and Kyle from their perspective what happened with the split between Mauricio and Rick Hilton, so you don’t have to wait for the Netflix show to get their answer,” Cohen said about the RHOBH reunion. “You can see that tonight on Bravo.”