The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third Super Bowl in a row this Sunday, and during media night, owner Clark Hunt made it clear that head coach Andy Reid will be coaching the team again in 2025, even though some believe that he could retire.

“I know for a fact he'll be back next season,” Clark Hunt said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Reid is obviously going to go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time, and will go into the Hall of Fame when he is done coaching. He will try to cement the Chiefs dynasty against the team he spent 14 years coaching in the Philadelphia Eagles. Although he did not win a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, he had a great tenure there, going 224-130, according to Pro Football Reference. With the Chiefs, he has a 196-143 record overall, and has three Super Bowl victories.

These two teams played two years ago in Super Bowl 57, with the Chiefs coming out on top 38-35. The Chiefs would become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, while the Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

It is great news for the Chiefs and their fans that Reid is going to be back in 2025, as the combination of him and Patrick Mahomes has made the team the best in the NFL during their time together. With Reid entering his late 60s, it will be interesting to see how many more years he decides to coach. Given the success he has had with the Chiefs, it would only make sense that the franchise allows him to coach as long as he wants to.

Hunt has talked about how Reid still brings a youthful energy, even though he is in the later stages of his career. For now, the Chiefs look to add a third straight championship and make NFL history.