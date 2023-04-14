Angela Bassett explained how she was able to comfort Austin Butler during the 2023 Oscars. The two-time Oscar nominee penned an essay for TIME describing how she “understood how he felt” moments before his category for Best Actor was read.

Bassett’s essay was published for TIME Magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People List which Butler was honored on published on Thursday (April 13). The Black Panther actress shared the emotional moment she shared with the Elvis star and their budding friendship.

“I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage,” Bassett wrote. “So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced.”

Unfortunately, the night did not pan out for Butler as he lost the Best Actor race. Brendan Fraser ended up being victorious for his performance in The Whale. Bassett also turned up short in her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jamie Lee Curtis ultimately took home the trophy for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The first time I met Austin Butler, we were both starting to find our grooves in what promised to be a busy awards season,” Bassett wrote of her friendship with Butler. “We connected in a fleeting moment, one of many when we would share a hug and warm words. Despite all that swirled around him, Austin opened his heart to new friends. I was fortunate to be one of them.”

“Although his name wasn’t called, Austin is no less a winner,” Bassett concluded. “The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he brings us next.”

As for what’s up next for Butler, the Elvis star will be starring in Dune: Part Two alongside Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya.