We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 102 as we reach the Featured Prelim bout of the night taking place in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. No. 13-ranked veteran Angela Hill will take on upcoming Brazilian contender Ketlen Souza in an exciting scrap. Check the UFC odds series for our Hill-Souza prediction and pick.

Angela Hill (17-14) has gone 12-14 under the UFC since debuting in 2014. She's gone 4-2 over her last six fights and most recently lost to Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. She rode back-to-back wins prior to that and recently notched the first submission of her career, so she'll hope to retain her ranking in this one. Hill stands 5-foot-3 with a 64.5-inch reach.

Ketlen Souza (15-4) comes into this bout with a 2-1 record in the UFC. Following a loss to Karine Silva in her UFC debut, Souza responded with back-to-back victories over Marnic Mann and most recently Yazmin Jauregui. She'll look to break into the top-15 with a win in this one. Souza stands 5-foot-3 with a 63-inch reach.

Angela Hill: -110

Kelten Souza: -110

Over 2.5 rounds: -560

Under 2.5 rounds: +370

Why Angela Hill Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Tabatha Ricci – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

During her last fight, Angela Hill looked very technical and had a great chance to turn the tide in her favor a number of times. However, she had some difficulty with the athleticism and quickness of her opponent, so she'll be happy to see a much more stagnant fighter in Ketlen Souza during this one. Angela Hill has a lifetime of Muay Thai kickboxing behind her and will be looking to employ those tactics during this fight. She throws 5.5 significant strikes per minute and makes great use of her kicking game in the process.

The knock on Hill has always been her inability to finish fights, but she's far more effective when working her volume striking and putting a frantic pace on her opponents. She also boasts and impressive 72% takedown defense and will be able to dictate where this fight takes place, although she's been heavily working on her submission game as of late and could make it a factor during this one. Look for Hill to take the center of the octagon early as she looks to win this fight with her striking volume.

Why Kelten Souza Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Yazmin Jauregui – SUB (rear naked choke, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Ketlen Souza notched the most impressive victory of her career last time out in taking down and submitting Yazmin Jauregui in the first round of their fight. Jauregui was the much higher-touted prospect heading into the fight, but Souza was able to effectively steal the hype and earn this fight against a ranked opponent. For her size, she's extremely dangerous with her punching power and has been known to stun opponents in the past. She's also dangerous on the mat and can pull off submissions from compromising spots on the ground.

Ketlen Souza can win this fight if she's able to withstand the short shots of Hill and close the distance. Hill hasn't been effective off her back foot as of late and Souza can put her in a bad spot by pressuring forward and forcing her against the cage. Souza also lands her significant strikes at a higher 66% accuracy to Hill's 47%, so expect her to land the more damaging shots if they engage in chaotic exchanges.

Final Angela Hill-Kelten Souza Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting fight to round-out the Prelim portion of the card with Angela Hill risking her ranking against a hungry un-ranked contender in Ketlen Souza. Angela Hill has seen a number of similar opponents to Souza and she won't see too many surprises with this look. Souza is bound to land the heavier shots while Angela Hill is expected to win this fight based on her consistent volume.

Angela Hill will be determined to get the win here, but you have to question her durability given over 10 years fighting for the UFC. Ketlen Souza is a hungry competitor and she's more than willing to eat some punches, something Hill can't afford to do at this point of her career. The key for Hill will be to land her jab and keep distance by using her teep kicks up the middle.

Ketlen Souza has some serious power behind her and I don't expect the striking of Hill to deter her much from walking forward and landing big shots. While I expect and extremely close bout, we have to side with the younger and hungrier competitor in this one.

Final Angela Hill-Kelten Souza Prediction & Pick: Ketlen Souza (-110)