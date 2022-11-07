Angels: 3 best free agents Los Angeles must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Los Angeles Angels can’t seem to get things together. On paper, they have one of the most talented rosters in all of Major League Baseball. And yet, for whatever reason, they can’t seem to put it all together on the field.

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014. They were the best team in baseball then and seemed destined for a deep run. Los Angeles ended up getting swept by the white-hot Kansas City Royals, and that was the beginning of the end.

The Angels had a winning record in 2015, but have yet to have one since. They’ve won 80 games on two separate occasions during this span of losing baseball. However, they usually average around the low to mid-70s in terms of wins.

This past season seemed a bit different. Los Angeles got off to a torrid start to the season. In mid-May, the Angels held first place in the American League West. Then, it just all fell apart.

The Angels tried to stop the bleeding by firing Joe Maddon as manager. It was too late, however, as Los Angeles finished the 2022 season with a 73-89 record.

The future of their managerial position is still in some doubt, even now. Phil Nevin, who took over in the interim for Maddon, will be the manager for 2023. However, he is on a one-year contract. Who knows what happens beyond this season?

Nevin’s future is far from the most pressing issue for the franchise, however. Superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani’s contract ends after the 2023 season. And recent comments show it isn’t a guarantee he re-signs in Los Angeles.

2023 may represent the Angels’ last chance to make a run. With that said, here are three free agents that could help the Halos bring winning baseball back the franchise.

3) Reliever David Robertson

The Angels bullpen wasn’t horrible last season. They held a rather middle-of-the-road 3.95 bullpen ERA, which is something they can build on.

This rings especially true given the emergence of 29-year-old Jimmy Herget. He pitched to a 2.48 ERA in 69 innings in 2022. Los Angeles also have a few intriguing younger arms in Andrew Wantz and Jose Quijada.

On top of that, there are a couple of veterans who could bounce back. Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera had their struggles a year ago, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t figure things out in 2023.

All that said, the Angels could still use some depth in the bullpen, especially in the back end. Enter David Robertson, the 37-year-old who enjoyed a career renaissance in 2022.

Robertson began the season with the Chicago Cubs, pitching to a 2.23 ERA in 36 appearances. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, where he continued his strong form. He ultimately helped the team to the National League pennant.

Given his age, Robertson likely won’t command a long-term deal. And it’s also possible he won’t command a hefty salary, either. Simply put, the 37-year-old is the type of arm that allows the Angels to build upon their bullpen performance from last season.

2) Starter Kodai Senga

There is an obvious reason why the Angels may be interested in the latest Japanese import to MLB. However, Senga is a really good pitcher and has all the tools necessary to succeed in the United States.

Senga doesn’t hit, unlike his fellow countryman Ohtani. However, he does have a similar pitching repertoire. Senga’s fastball can hit triple digits, and his slider can make even the best hitters look silly.

Last season for Nippon Professional Baseball’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, he pitched to a sparkling 1.89 ERA with 157 strikeouts. In 11 NPB seasons, the soon-to-be 30-year-old pitcher has racked up over 1200 strikeouts.

Senga provides some obvious risk. He has not pitched in the MLB before, and the MLB is a different animal compared to NPB. Can his pitches translate well to the United States?

And yet, the most important aspect could be the effect on Ohtani. Surely the two-way superstar would enjoy playing alongside another premier Japanese talent. Whether it’d be enough to keep Ohtani with the Angels is a discussion for another time. However, it surely would be a welcomed addition from Ohtani’s perspective at least.

For Senga, he could lean on Ohtani as he transitions to MLB. The two-way superstar knows how challenging it can be, and he can help Senga navigate those challenges as best he can.

Ultimately, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is a great pitcher. Given the right environment, he could anchor a staff and breakout as a star himself. And that’s what the Angels need the most.

1) Starter Jacob deGrom

This one is a bit farfetched for sure. deGrom is likely to want to contend right away. And while the Angels certainly aim to do that, they don’t have an inspiring track record.

However, deGrom is what the Angels need. When healthy, there are very few, if any, pitchers in the game of baseball better than the future Hall of Famer.

deGrom dominates pretty much every time he takes the mound. In fact, he has held opposing offenses to one run or less in 49% percent of his career starts.

However, the 35-year-old has not had the best track record health-wise. He just spent 13 months on the shelf with various injuries prior to making his 2022 debut.

There is a possibility deGrom demands a short-term, high-paying deal. The Angels can afford to do this, even if it stings a little bit. Any financial hesitation one would have with this deal, however, is wiped out by the sheer upside his talent brings.

deGrom signing with the Halos would give them the best 1-2 punch in all of baseball. And it may help convince Ohtani to stick around.