The Los Angeles Angels continue their road trip as they take on the Atlanta Braves Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Angels just lost the series to the Toronto Blue Jays, but they are coming off a win on Sunday. Los Angeles is still five games back in the AL West division and four games back in the AL Wild Card. However, they have made some trade trades to gather some much needed talent. Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Randal Grichuk, and C.J Cron are now a part of the Angels. With Mike Trout coming back later this year, the Angels are a team to watch the last two months of the season.

Then Braves are coming off a solid sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. This was much needed after they swept by the Boston Red Sox earlier last week. Atlanta holds a very healthy lead in the NL East division, and this is not something that will change. The only thing the Braves have to play for right now is to be the one seed on the National League side of the playoffs. In that regard, the Braves have an 8.5 game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, so Atlanta is cruising.

Griffin Canning will be the starting pitcher for the Angels in this one while Charlie Morton takes the ball for Atlanta.

Here are the Angels-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-108)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-111)

Over: 10 (-102)

Under: 10 (-120)

How To Watch Angels vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:20 PM ET/3:20 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Something has clicked for Canning the last two games. In his last two starts, Canning has thrown 10 2/3 innings, allowed just four runs, and struck out 20. The ERA and hits allowed are just average, but his strikeouts have been way up. Before those last two starts, Canning has struck out more than seven batters just twice. He has now done it twice in two games. The Braves are not a team known for striking out, but Canning can keep them off balance. If he does this the Angels will cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta leads the MLB in home runs by a large margin. They are just one home run away from 200, with next closes team being under 170. The Braves hit the ball, and they do so with authority and power. Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna all have over 20 home runs this season. Canning has allowed 16 home runs in 16 starts this season, so there is some opportunity for the Braves to park a few balls. If Atlanta does this, they will cover the spread.

Morton is one of the older pitchers in the game, but he is having a good season despite his age. The 39-year-old has a 3.57 ERA, and 120 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. The Angels have the fifth most strikeouts in the MLB, so this is a good matchup for Morton. Los Angeles is middle of the pack when it comes to chase percentage, but their chase contact percentage is the fourth worst. If Morton can get the Angels to chase his breaking balls out of the zone, he will have a lot of success in this game.

Final Angels-Braves Prediction & Pick

When it comes down to it, it is hard to bet the Angels in this game, especially because Ohtani is not on the mound. The Braves play very well at home, and they hit the ball very hard to all parts of the field. For that reason, I expect the Braves to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Angels-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-111), Under 10 (-120)